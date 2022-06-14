From the editor: The importance of honoring heroes among us

There are those that live among us that serve as everyday heroes. When this everyday hero has fallen, a whole community feels the impact of such a devastating loss, and it is up to the community to enshrine their courage and sacrifice in memory.

During the statewide Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service held earlier this month, the lives of four fallen heroes were powerfully memorialized and honored: Lawrence Phipps Sr., Lyndell Woods, Sean Land and Todd Landreth – all men who devoted their lives to protecting their communities. Phipps was one of our own – a former battalion chief of Hanover Fire-EMS.

Honoring the lives of the four fallen firefighters, the keynote speaker, John Prillaman, shared a moving story that captured what it truly takes to become this hero.

He narrated a story of God working overtime to craft his latest creation. An angel appeared and wondered why he was devoting this extra care and time, to which God responded with the special traits that this creation would possess.

A firefighter must be able to wake up to a fire alarm, run into burning buildings, rescue people and enter areas that most wouldn’t dare to venture to, he said. He has to be willing to leave his family and put his life on the line, work to exhaustion and beyond, yet still be ready for the next call. He must have a strong commitment to a personal calling that places their lives in jeopardy every day, must be in an extraordinary physical and mental state at all times and have a heart big enough to love members of the “brotherhood” worldwide.

“A heart that big? There’s no way,” Prillaman said the angel replied. God responded that it wasn’t the heart that was the trickiest task but creating the extra hands and eyes a firefighter must possess: one pair to see the whole situation, another pair to see what lies ahead, a third pair to look after his brothers and another pair to look reassuringly at a victim and say, “You’ll be alright.”

“Being a firefighter is one of bravery, loyalty and devotion to public service,” Prillaman said. “He is willing to put his life on the line every day to protect our homes and our loved ones from the devastating effects of fire. And sometimes, the honorable job of saving lives requires many firefighters to pay the ultimate price for their valor.”

Finally, God placed a tear on his creation for the “bottled up emotions for fallen comrades, for victims and for commitment to that piece of cloth called the American flag.”

Prillaman said he loved this story because it paints a picture of what a firefighter is expected to do while capturing the care and compassion a firefighter must possess.

He often laughs when he hears people talking about firefighters, he said, as many may assume their lives echo what is seen on television shows or movies. He said a firehouse is instead full of firefighters sharing stories of their families or their favorite football team. They’re a family, he said, that extends across the country and into every fire station.

Adorned with fire apparatus from across the state, the reception hall itself exhibited how the fire and EMS family extends far beyond the bounds of one’s community. It is a family that feels the loss of any of its members and joins hands in powerful remembrance of their service.

The room fell silent as a bell was struck during the ceremony for the “Tolling of the Bell” tradition – a symbolic sound that dates back generations ago to an era of telegraphs. Firefighters would broadcast this sounding alarm in honor and respect of a fallen firefighter, echoing from the fire alarm boxes that stood on almost every street corner of America.

As the ringing echoed powerfully throughout the hall, carrying listeners back in time to when its melancholy cry was heard down every street corridor, it called for the remembrance of heroes of generations past that paid the ultimate price for their valor.