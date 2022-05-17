From the editor: The pandemic has affected everyone, including shelter animals

News and social media accounts about how life changed for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic abounded. More people stuck at home were getting outdoors, planting gardens and adopting pets from animal shelters, we were told.

The one that always caused some warm fuzzies for me was the idea of so many rescue animals finding new homes. Demand for animal adoptions due to more people being forced to stay home went soaring across the country in 2020, which was probably a big factor in Time Magazine naming rescue animals as its 2020 Pet of the Year.

But have any spikes we saw carried into today as the world has returned to more of a sense of normalcy? The boom in the initial stages of lockdown seemed to make perfect sense – being isolated to one’s home and in need of companionship would prompt many to search for a furry companion. But what has become of shelter animals today, when we are beginning to see a resurgence of the busyness that can dominate life?

According to a Forbes article on this very phenomenon, researchers have predicted that 25% of all jobs in North America will be remote by the end of the year. Would more Americans working remotely from home, either by choice or because of a shift in the corporate culture, still leave open the door for a steady number of animals finding new homes?

Before looking into the issue, my hope was that may be the case. Unfortunately, according to national reports and news stories, many shelters are actually experiencing overcrowding.

According to a study conducted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), more than 23 million American households, or nearly one in five, adopted a pet during the pandemic. Today, as more pet owners return to work, many doggy day cares and boarding centers are reporting months-long waiting lists, according to a Washington Post article.

Other reports have shown that there are even higher rates of relinquishing pets in shelters, as pet owners no longer have the capacity to support and care for their pets or suffer from life changes spurred on by the pandemic. Several other reports seem to debunk this theory, including a 2021 NPR interview with Dr. Elizabeth Berliner of Cornell University. Berliner said the problem of overcrowding in shelters instead lies with how animal shelters, just like other industries, are still recovering and face staffing, funding and volunteer shortages.

The truth is, there probably isn’t one answer. Every community is different and has its own relationship with its rescue animal community. So, let’s break it down – what about Hanover County?

Andrew Hodnett, animal facility manager of Hanover County Animal Control and Shelter, said while they experienced a spike in shelter adoptions at the start of the pandemic, adoptions have slowed for both dogs and cats since the summer of 2021. Now, animals are sitting longer in their care than they did before the pandemic, with a few dogs waiting to be adopted for close to a year now.

They are currently averaging about seven to 15 canine adoptions a month and about three to four a month for cats. In addition, many rescue groups they partner with, such as Richmond SPCA and Richmond Animal League, are also struggling to get animals adopted and are even seeing a spike in adoption returns. With limited space, these groups can no longer help pull animals from the county’s shelter.

“Post pandemic, I think a lot of people are going back to work and they just don’t have time for animals like they did back in the pandemic… And there’s nothing they can do about it, and it’s not their fault. They’re doing the best they can,” Hodnett said.

He pointed out that a number of other factors could contribute to low adoption rates and a rise in shelter returns, such as inflation and the economy affecting people’s finances.

With the effects of the pandemic hovering over seemingly everywhere, it is important for interested pet owners to consider looking to local animal shelters if they have the means to do so. Now more than ever, shelter animals require the love and support of a family, as they, too, are suffering from the aftermath of the pandemic.

Hodnett said those who are considering adoption should make sure they find the right animal they are compatible with and know that caring for shelter animals requires full-time commitment and care.

“Because in most circumstances, the animals that we can come into contact with here at the shelter, we don’t know half their story,” Hodnett said. “But a lot of these animals haven’t had that love and commitment to begin with.”