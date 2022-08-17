From The Local Editor: Learning World War II stories still compelling

Stories of the largest war in history are known throughout the world – with a plethora of World War II documentaries, movies and TV shows adding to what is known about both its horrors and inspiring stories in the history books and first-hand accounts of the people who lived through it.

My grandfather served as a marine in the war and shared stories throughout my childhood that offered a deeper understanding of such a tumultuous time.

But even with all the war movies, documentaries and TV shows watched and history lessons received, there are always heroes with stories still left to learn.

Last Tuesday, VFW Post 9808 continued its showings of the “Band of Brothers” series. Jim Triesler, the event’s featured speaker, offered attendees a fascinating and compelling presentation of the World War II medical personnel tasked with saving lives in the midst of the Battle of the Bulge. Specifically drawing from the stories shared by field hospital nurses Rose Young and Kate Nolan, along with discovered letters from a field hospital medic, Triesler introduced attendees to the chaos that erupted just an hour away from the front lines of this tremendous battle.

One of the most compelling pieces of Triesler’s presentation was learning of the many sacrifices medical personnel of field hospitals made 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Time was a luxury that these nurses and medics could not afford, and they often only had three hours to set up their tents near the constantly-moving front lines. Too often the wounded would arrive before staff was prepared, so medical personnel prioritized setting up the medic tents first before their own and slept on the ground – amidst Europe’s coldest winter in 30 years.

According to accounts by Nolan, no one would take a break until every last patient was out of surgery and the wounded stopped coming in. From another account, nurses would carry a sandwich in one hand while treating the wounded with the other. The hospitals would constantly move with their vast amount of equipment, traveling along with the front lines while administering shots of penicillin to the wounded every three hours.

Triesler shared a snapshot of this grueling, behind-the-scenes battle through discovered letters by World War II medic Jack King. While King wrote his mother a series of letters that masked the reality of his everyday life, hoping to appease her worries, one of his letters offered a glimpse of his emotional and physical exhaustion.

“You get pretty damn tired of it 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he wrote his mother. “I’d give a month’s pay tonight to have a date, go dancing, to a show or do something that’s near normal for a change.”

But perhaps the most compelling words of King’s letters was his assurance that they didn’t have it all that bad when, of course, a mountain of evidence would make an outsider think differently. But maybe in the midst of the many atrocities of the war, they, hopefully, could feel a sense of comfort knowing that they were saving lives.

Nolan told Triesler that because their tents were stationed so close to the front lines, they had an “incredibly high” survival rate of the soldiers that came under their care.

“Hopefully you now can appreciate more how those soldiers felt,” Triesler said. “Those nurses would walk in a room, and they would light that room up because they meant that much to our soldiers.”