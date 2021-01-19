From the managing editor:And so it begins -- preparing for No. 65

Seems like AARP started contacting me about membership when I was in my late 40s. I hadn’t been giving much thought to heading into the senior citizen years at that point, so I delayed becoming a dues-paying member for a year or so. And, now, here we are with a very significant birthday on the horizon: No. 65.

These days, the United States Postal Service and my personal email inbox are reminding me often that I need to enroll for Medicare. Yes, Medicare!

I have been more diligent in recent years to watch retirement investments and planning for the day when employment is in the rear view mirror of life. But, that’s not on the discussion lineup today. My goal is more time in this position, as well as spending the rest of my time on this earth here.

There are those days when I, like I would think many others, go through the chapters in my mind and wonder what I may have done differently. Or would I?

I’ve been fortunate because, as I’ve mentioned before, I didn’t have a plan for the future when I graduated from high school all those years ago.