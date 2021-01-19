From the managing editor:And so it begins -- preparing for No. 65

Seems like AARP started contacting me about membership when I was in my late 40s. I hadn’t been giving much thought to heading into the senior citizen years at that point, so I delayed becoming a dues-paying member for a year or so. And, now, here we are with a very significant birthday on the horizon: No. 65.
These days, the United States Postal Service and my personal email inbox are reminding me often that I need to enroll for Medicare. Yes, Medicare!
I have been more diligent in recent years to watch retirement investments and planning for the day when employment is in the rear view mirror of life. But, that’s not on the discussion lineup today. My goal is more time in this position, as well as spending the rest of my time on this earth here.
There are those days when I, like I would think many others, go through the chapters in my mind and wonder what I may have done differently. Or would I?
I’ve been fortunate because, as I’ve mentioned before, I didn’t have a plan for the future when I graduated from high school all those years ago.
The world of newspapers beckoned a year later and a career launched, filled with opportunities just any job would not provide. I’ve met and interviewed celebrities and national political figures. It was a special moment when I was the only female reporter covering Chuck Norris at his karate studio in Huntington, West Virginia. I didn’t know a thing about his movies (he was preparing to film Missing in Action 2), but he was so gracious. Autographed photos of him are among some of my work-related memories.
Nostalgia comes in waves as I reminisce about a full life and rewarding job. And here we are preparing for the official senior citizen age.
I often listen to oldies music while working and find myself strolling down memory lane and smiling along the way. Music always holds a special place in my day-to-day life.
As the calendar continues into 2021, I’ll hold to the knowledge that I will soon qualify for senior citizen discounts. You see, there’s always a silver lining.
Medicare, here I come . . .