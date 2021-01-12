From the managing editor: Attack on U.S. Capitol sparks tears, fear and anger

Surreal. That was the word that kept running through my mind last Wednesday as I watched what will go down in history as one of our nation’s worst days ever.

I felt paralyzed as I tried to absorb what I was seeing taking place. What has happened to the civility and decorum that we as Americans, as well as other countries, are accustomed to seeing?

Appalled and heartbroken best described my feelings when people dressed like they were going to a football game to support their favorite team breached the security of those hallowed halls. That was not the United States of America that our Founding Fathers fought to establish.

Incomprehensible.

Can you imagine the fear of our elected officials as these out of control supporters of President Trump damaged the Capitol while they were sheltered in place?

Wasn’t any consideration given to the families of the members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives?

After the certification process for President-Elect Joe Biden resumed, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, mentioned his grandchildren and their concerns for him. The same was true for all those members that had been hurried out of the chambers where they were doing the work of the people, as in us.