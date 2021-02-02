From the managing editor: Authorities adamant: Extremists will not be tolerated

Not in Ashland! That was my first thought when I read the Richmond Times-Dispatch article about leaflets with swastikas being left at businesses along Railroad Avenue.

There also was text on the leaflets with the words “We are everywhere.”

If you’re everywhere, who are you? Come out of the shadows and show your faces. If you truly believe the words that you put on paper, come forward and state your case.

Too often, people forget that Jesus was not white. He was born on the continent of Africa and his complexion could have been olive, brown or black.

And anti-Semitism is incomprehensible when God has been explicit in the Jews being his chosen people.

I’m not a theological expert, but I know The Bible and God’s Word.

Back to Ashland. Mayor Steve Trivett responded to the alarming “trash.” He did not mince his words either.

“Ashlanders will never be intimidated or influenced by any of the sour and sick extremisms that desire power yet deserve none. In Ashland we reserve our ‘extremisms’ for compassion, fellowship, and respect for others.”