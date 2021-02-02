From the managing editor: Authorities adamant: Extremists will not be tolerated

Not in Ashland! That was my first thought when I read the Richmond Times-Dispatch article about leaflets with swastikas being left at businesses along Railroad Avenue.
There also was text on the leaflets with the words “We are everywhere.”
If you’re everywhere, who are you? Come out of the shadows and show your faces. If you truly believe the words that you put on paper, come forward and state your case.
Too often, people forget that Jesus was not white. He was born on the continent of Africa and his complexion could have been olive, brown or black.
And anti-Semitism is incomprehensible when God has been explicit in the Jews being his chosen people.
I’m not a theological expert, but I know The Bible and God’s Word.
Back to Ashland. Mayor Steve Trivett responded to the alarming “trash.” He did not mince his words either.
“Ashlanders will never be intimidated or influenced by any of the sour and sick extremisms that desire power yet deserve none. In Ashland we reserve our ‘extremisms’ for compassion, fellowship, and respect for others.”
Police Chief Doug Goodman called the action “despicable.” “This brand of hate and division has no place in Ashland or anywhere else.”
The Chief has communicated with state and federal law enforcement officials.
Trivett and Goodman, and I fully expect all of Ashland Town Council and the Ashland Police Department, will not tolerate threats or hate crimes in their beloved community.
I’m writing this on Jan. 27, which was designated as by the United Nations General Assembly as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. That date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps.
The day honors the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust, as well as millions of others of Nazism. It also is encouraged to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.
I’ve written before about the first time I saw the numbers on the wrist of a Holocaust victim. I was taking part in an editorial board meeting and had been told that this particular member was a Holocaust survivor.
Nothing could have prepared me for that image -- and it’s ingrained in my mind. She and her husband found a good life in the world of higher education in West Virginia. But she carried with her a horror we can’t imagine.
I applaud Trivett and Goodman for their strong objections to the leaflets, and I am confident that they will not accept that kind of hate in their town.