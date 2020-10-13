From the managing editor: Before judging, consider circumstances

Her appearance seemingly out of nowhere caught my attention quickly as Mom exited the vehicle to briefly go into a shop. I was ready to sling open the driver’s side door in the event she approached my mother. These are the times that I forget how painful arthritic knees that also suffered a powerful fall five years ago can be on this old girl.

Regardless, Mom is and always will be the priority. I was prepared to pounce. But, as a guy from my long ago past always said, I jump to conclusions. Yes, still guilty.

Anyway, the woman stood back until Mom had entered the business. She then headed toward my side of the vehicle. I noticed that she was drenched in sweat as I rolled down the window to ask if I could help her.

She started sharing her story of financial losses and needs for her children. I told her I didn’t need to hear anymore and reached into my purse to get her some money. She thanked me profusely; my only reply was “God loves you.”

And, just as she had appeared, she was gone. I didn’t see her walk toward any kind of mode of transportation, which left me wondering what kind of encounter I had experienced.