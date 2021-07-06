From the managing editor: Birthdays still bring out the kid in some

A good friend was celebrating his birthday last Tuesday (thank you, Facebook, for reminding me of these special occasions).

I posted the obligatory “Happy Birthday” gif, but realized that wasn’t enough for this particular individual. He received the special treatment: A voicemail of “Birthday” by The Beatles. I let it play in its entirety. No, I didn’t leave a message -- he’ll recognize the phone number.

Birthdays have always been a big deal in my family. The honoree gets to select dinner and favorite cake, and, yes, there are gifts. As we’ve aged, this tradition has endured.

Dad was like a kid in a candy store when it came time for him to be the guest of honor. At Christmas, it was a toss-up as to who was the worst at trying to sneak a glimpse into packages. Yeah, it was between him and me.

I guess I’ve been thinking more about birthdays than usual. On July 25, I’ll reach one of those milestones in life: No. 65.

So, what does one do for such a significant birthday? This is one of the unique parts of aging: Things/stuff have less importance. And I was a material girl before Madonna released the song.