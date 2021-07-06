From the managing editor: Birthdays still bring out the kid in some

A good friend was celebrating his birthday last Tuesday (thank you, Facebook, for reminding me of these special occasions).
I posted the obligatory “Happy Birthday” gif, but realized that wasn’t enough for this particular individual. He received the special treatment: A voicemail of “Birthday” by The Beatles. I let it play in its entirety. No, I didn’t leave a message -- he’ll recognize the phone number.
Birthdays have always been a big deal in my family. The honoree gets to select dinner and favorite cake, and, yes, there are gifts. As we’ve aged, this tradition has endured.
Dad was like a kid in a candy store when it came time for him to be the guest of honor. At Christmas, it was a toss-up as to who was the worst at trying to sneak a glimpse into packages. Yeah, it was between him and me.
I guess I’ve been thinking more about birthdays than usual. On July 25, I’ll reach one of those milestones in life: No. 65.
So, what does one do for such a significant birthday? This is one of the unique parts of aging: Things/stuff have less importance. And I was a material girl before Madonna released the song.
These days, I cherish the memories of those who are no longer with us, and I try to make the most of the time spent with those who are.
My brother-in-law will be 70 in September and COVID-19 prevented us from giving Mom the celebration she deserves when she reached 90 last November. Maybe a party for three could be on the agenda in the fall.
I’m thankful for the blessings the Lord has bestowed upon me, and that certainly includes bringing me to this community.
We’ll all heard that age is just a number. Well, I say let’s make the most of every number we have. And then let’s cut some cake.