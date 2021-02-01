From the managing editor: Dad was right about President Carter

For the first time since he left the White House on Jan. 20, 1981, Jimmy Carter did not attend last Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden. Our nation’s new leader did note in his inaugural remarks that he had spoken with Carter the night before.

Carter was a one-term president, having lost to Ronald Reagan, who then held the office for eight years.

A true Southern son whose life -- with the exception of serving in World War II -- as governor of Georgia and president of the United States, has been centered in Plains, Georgia.

He and his wife Rosalynn have been married since 1946. Their lives today, as has been throughout their union, is strongly influenced by their devotion to their church. People travel great distances for the opportunity to hear the former president deliver his weekly message during Sunday School services.

Carter’s absence during last week’s ceremonies reminded me of a statement my father made about him as he prepared to leave the presidency. “He will become the greatest former president ever.” Truer words were never spoken.

The Carters, both well into their 90s, remain active with Habitat for Humanity. Yes, they continue to build houses and help others.