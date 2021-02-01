From the managing editor: Dad was right about President Carter

For the first time since he left the White House on Jan. 20, 1981, Jimmy Carter did not attend last Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden. Our nation’s new leader did note in his inaugural remarks that he had spoken with Carter the night before.
Carter was a one-term president, having lost to Ronald Reagan, who then held the office for eight years.
A true Southern son whose life -- with the exception of serving in World War II -- as governor of Georgia and president of the United States, has been centered in Plains, Georgia.
He and his wife Rosalynn have been married since 1946. Their lives today, as has been throughout their union, is strongly influenced by their devotion to their church. People travel great distances for the opportunity to hear the former president deliver his weekly message during Sunday School services.
Carter’s absence during last week’s ceremonies reminded me of a statement my father made about him as he prepared to leave the presidency. “He will become the greatest former president ever.” Truer words were never spoken.
The Carters, both well into their 90s, remain active with Habitat for Humanity. Yes, they continue to build houses and help others.
For years after leaving Washington, he was often called upon by presidents to travel to foreign lands to work for peace, monitor elections, and disease prevention and elimination.
I recently came across a CNN special about Carter, which referred to him as “The Rock ’n’ Roll President”. I had no idea how “connected” he was in that realm. The Allman Brothers, from Georgia, raised money for his campaign efforts; Willie Nelson performed concerts for him; Johnny and June Carter Cash lent their talents to his bids for public office. Those are just a few of the entertainers who believed in Carter and his agenda for America.
In recent years, it was common to see Presidents Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama together. Political affiliations had no affect on their friendship.
As we pray for our country and its new beginning with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, I think about Dad talking about President Carter and the legacy he will leave.
Without question, Dad was right: President Jimmy Carter will go down in history as if not the best, certainly one of the best, former presidents. He continues God’s work and that’s what matters most.
He was missed last week, but I’m sure he is a phone call away if needed.