From the managing editor: Different doesn’t make it any less special
A good friend’s daughter is a member of the Atlee High School Class of 2020. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was deprived of some rites of passage that were just the norm for most of us.

Let me point out that she was a real trooper throughout the school year, and headed off to university ready for that next big chapter in her life. And she had an outstanding academic year as a freshman.

But, then and now, I am saddened by what last year’s graduates and this year’s seniors are missing. I’m hopeful there’s a special air of excitement since this year’s class will be holding commencement ceremonies at the Meadow Event Park.

Over the course of two days, Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville, and Patrick Henry high schools will celebrate the Class of 2021. Our tributes to them will continue with the much appreciated efforts of the Central Office staff.

As I’ve said before, it couldn’t have been an easy task to organize graduation, but Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent, and his leadership team are going to pull it off -- and it will be memorable.

I’ve thought often about May 1974 when I walked across the stage to receive my diploma. It was an unusual week, to say the least. My maternal grandfather passed away, which was very difficult as I was so close to him. Then it flooded and graduation was postponed a day. And I was meeting the visiting family of a young man who was important to me at the time. He was a knight in shining armour when that was what I needed.

So, somehow, some way, even with unique situations, we manage -- often coming out on the other side a bit stronger.

To Hanover County’s graduates, I wish you all the best as you take that next big step into adulthood and planning a future. You’ve already proven you can handle tough times.

