From the managing editor: DMV makes it so easy to help with organ donation

Earlier this month I went online for a renewal on the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles website. Much to my surprise, there is a donation page for organ transplants before completing the payment process.
I am proud to say that I have been registered as an organ donor for decades.
I did contribute to the DMV donor program, leaving the page with a blessed feeling for doing what I could at the time.
When Dad died suddenly in July 1992, Mom donated his corneas. As a cancer victim, Dad’s corneas were the only transplant option.
My sister, brother-in-law and I had left our parents the day before, knowing Dad would be undergoing his first chemotherapy on Tuesday, July 7.
Sadly, a blood clot blew through a lung during chemo, killing him instantly.
We were impressed that Mom had the presence of mind to donate his corneas. I think of that often.
I’m hopeful that when it’s my time to leave this earth that every organ used in transplants will be harvested and lengthen the lives of as many as possible.
I’ve always felt good about my decision to donate my organs, and I certainly urge all who are able to do so to make sure the donor symbol is on your driver’s license or state identification card.
Last Thursday, I checked out the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) website. As of Feb. 7, 2021, there had been a total of 39,035 transplants from January through December 2020. Wow!
According to the website, unos.org, the “United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) is the private, non-profit organization that manages the nation’s organ transplant system under contract with the federal government. In doing so, we bring together hundreds of transplant and organ procurement professionals and thousands of volunteers. This unique collaboration helps make lifesaving organ transplants possible each day. Our system serves as the model for transplant systems around the world.”
Save a life or several lives by making sure the DMV has your donor information.
For local information on transplants, call 804-782-4800. UNOS is located at the MCV Campus Virginia Commonwealth University at 700 N. 4th St. in Richmond. You also can receive additional details on which hospitals perform transplants.