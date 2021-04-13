From the managing editor: DMV makes it so easy to help with organ donation

Earlier this month I went online for a renewal on the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles website. Much to my surprise, there is a donation page for organ transplants before completing the payment process.

I am proud to say that I have been registered as an organ donor for decades.

I did contribute to the DMV donor program, leaving the page with a blessed feeling for doing what I could at the time.

When Dad died suddenly in July 1992, Mom donated his corneas. As a cancer victim, Dad’s corneas were the only transplant option.

My sister, brother-in-law and I had left our parents the day before, knowing Dad would be undergoing his first chemotherapy on Tuesday, July 7.

Sadly, a blood clot blew through a lung during chemo, killing him instantly.

We were impressed that Mom had the presence of mind to donate his corneas. I think of that often.

I’m hopeful that when it’s my time to leave this earth that every organ used in transplants will be harvested and lengthen the lives of as many as possible.