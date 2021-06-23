From the managing editor: Do you feel secure returning to life before COVID?

Just as I started to write this last Tuesday, an alert came up on my Apple Watch from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about COVID-19 possibly having already arrived in the U.S. by Christmas 2019. No one has to twist my arm to convince me. I know some people who were so sick with what were extreme flu-like symptoms at that time, and the illness lasted about a month.

I’m one of those who usually waits to see if a flu bug is going to “run its course” in a few days before seeking medical treatment. And my mother and I get our flu vaccine every September at a local drug store.

In catching up with friends during that holiday time period, I learned at least one had been sick with a dreadful flu in November 2019.

I’ve been around long enough to remember the swine flu, Avian flu, and a few others whose names evade me. The point is, none of them were particularly alarming. And then COVID arrived.

I don’t have a fear of needles, so any time a vaccine was being offered to prevent whatever disease at the time I accepted. As I said a few months ago, I was so relieved to receive both doses of the Moderna vaccine. If a booster is mandated, count me in.