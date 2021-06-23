From the managing editor: Do you feel secure returning to life before COVID?

Just as I started to write this last Tuesday, an alert came up on my Apple Watch from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about COVID-19 possibly having already arrived in the U.S. by Christmas 2019. No one has to twist my arm to convince me. I know some people who were so sick with what were extreme flu-like symptoms at that time, and the illness lasted about a month.
I’m one of those who usually waits to see if a flu bug is going to “run its course” in a few days before seeking medical treatment. And my mother and I get our flu vaccine every September at a local drug store.
In catching up with friends during that holiday time period, I learned at least one had been sick with a dreadful flu in November 2019.
I’ve been around long enough to remember the swine flu, Avian flu, and a few others whose names evade me. The point is, none of them were particularly alarming. And then COVID arrived.
I don’t have a fear of needles, so any time a vaccine was being offered to prevent whatever disease at the time I accepted. As I said a few months ago, I was so relieved to receive both doses of the Moderna vaccine. If a booster is mandated, count me in.
As a Hanover County resident, I still can’t sing the praises enough for the Chickahominy Health District and the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. The vaccine clinics were run so smoothly by staff and volunteers.
Now we’re at the point of returning to normal. But, what is normal today? Have you ventured out to businesses that you had been dealing with through delivery? What about entertainment? Are you ready to see a movie in a theater or a concert at a large venue?
I did take Mom to a nice restaurant on Mother’s Day. We couldn’t remember the last time we had been inside one.
I had managed pretty well throughout 2020, but I have now reached that “I’ve got to get out of here” phase of experiencing a pandemic. I keep thinking “I need to see the ocean.” Hopefully, that will become a reality before too long.
How about you? Are you ready to return to the lives we were living pre-COVID? Do you have any concerns about coming into contact with someone who refused to get the vaccine?
I’m about half and half in terms of how often I wear a mask. It certainly depends on the number of people I may encounter.
My hope is that you feel secure in how the pandemic was handled, and that we can return to a sense of normalcy. Fingers crossed.