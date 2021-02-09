From the managing editor: Don’t abuse free speech with wrong info

I‘ve occasionally considered myself to be a bit of a conspiracy theorist. In reality, I guess the only event that I still question is the moon landing on July 20, 1969. I don’t lose any sleep over it and I certainly don’t argue with anyone as to whether the Eagle landed.

My parents insisted I watch the historic event, which I didn’t question at the time. And let’s keep in mind I was five days shy of becoming a teenager. (Not always our most focused years.)

Without being insensitive to the possible mental issues of those who publicly voice some really far-reaching conspiracies, I try to keep my mouth shut, or, as it were, my fingers from typing what’s running through my mind.

So, today, let’s look at some of the comments that have been made by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia. She has caused quite a stir and, depending on what newspaper (I advocate for “Real News”) or news broadcasts, you’ve had at least a glimpse of what she “believes”.