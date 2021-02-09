From the managing editor: Don’t abuse free speech with wrong info

I‘ve occasionally considered myself to be a bit of a conspiracy theorist. In reality, I guess the only event that I still question is the moon landing on July 20, 1969. I don’t lose any sleep over it and I certainly don’t argue with anyone as to whether the Eagle landed.
My parents insisted I watch the historic event, which I didn’t question at the time. And let’s keep in mind I was five days shy of becoming a teenager. (Not always our most focused years.)
Without being insensitive to the possible mental issues of those who publicly voice some really far-reaching conspiracies, I try to keep my mouth shut, or, as it were, my fingers from typing what’s running through my mind.
So, today, let’s look at some of the comments that have been made by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia. She has caused quite a stir and, depending on what newspaper (I advocate for “Real News”) or news broadcasts, you’ve had at least a glimpse of what she “believes”.
While I will share some of her comments, I want to start with what I consider heartless and without any sense of compassion. Before being elected to Congress, Greene followed and taunted David Hogg, a survivor of the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people died and 17 more were injured. Greene says it was staged, and makes the same claim about Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty-six people were killed, including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7, and six adult staff members.
The young man was en route to the U.S. Capitol to meet with senators as he is very involved in gun control. We can’t even imagine the horror that students, administrators, educators and staff experienced that day.
As I’ve said before, I am not anti-gun. I was raised by a man who was a marksman in the U.S. Army Air Corps (now Air Force) and a member of the NRA. Dad always had rifles and pistols.
Several national newspaper websites refer to Greene’s comments as right-wing conspiracy theories, often noting she supports QAnon, makes anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim remarks.
In the “What did she say?” category: Greene attributed the horrific California wildfire in 2018 to laser beams.
The Los Angeles Times wrote that Greene “speculated that the blaze might have been started by a laser beam in space.”
A survivor watched her home go up in flames but did not see any laser beam strike the area.
Of course, I’m a strong advocate for free speech, but don’t blatantly put out falsehoods in an attempt to bring more attention to yourself.
There are so many sources available to learn the truth. Take the time to go that route.