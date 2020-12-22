From the managing editor: Downtown was the place to be on Dec. 24

While I have a great appreciation for shopping at malls, I always get nostalgic for the downtown atmosphere at Christmas time. I lived in the small city where I was born and raised for several years before I started on my career path.

A tradition was to walk into the downtown on Christmas Eve because everybody was out and about -- whether it was last-minute shopping or just seeing who else was on the streets.

In addition to later hours for the shops, restaurants also kept their doors open for those folks milling about on the streets, chatting with people they would encounter, checking out the decorations adorning the city-owned properties, as well as those glistening through the windows of the stores. It felt magical -- even as I got older.

And there was the sound of the bell ringing beckoning shoppers to support the efforts of The Salvation Army. Church and civic groups were among the volunteers ringing the bell. Let’s not forget my hometown is one of those where everybody knows everybody.

Once I started working at the daily newspaper, who I was became more commonly known, but that was all right. My parents and sister had already made names for themselves through their contributions and successes in the community.