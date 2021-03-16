From the managing editor: Ella Young is very inspiring at tender age

As I spoke with Ella Young and her father Geoff last Tuesday evening, I was in awe of the kind, generous and giving 13-year-old. (Note: Her story is on today’s front page.)

To ease her into the interview, when I asked her age, my immediate comment was “When I was 13, I was probably only thinking about 13-year-old boys.”

I had spoken with her dad the week before so I knew that Ella was helping the homeless in Downtown Richmond. She found her purpose three years before, and is now wanting to spread the word to receive more donations as the needs continues to grow.

The reality is there are people today -- still in the midst of the economic woes due to the pandemic -- who need assistance when they never did before.

For a 10-year-old to have decided to forego birthday presents to help the homeless is one of the most powerful and inspiring stories I’ve written in my career.

Ella is humble when she talks about her work. But she definitely needs help. And that’s where you come into this story.

There’s a QR Code to Ella’s Amazon Wish List, making it so easy for donors to select snacks, toiletries, etc., for those whose lives are sadly on the streets of the city.