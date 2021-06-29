From the managing editor: Emotions mixed as Fourth of July nears

Until July 7, 1992, the Fourth of July holiday had always been eagerly awaited and, when the day arrived, thoroughly enjoyed. However, on that Tuesday almost 29 years ago, Independence Day changed forever.

Dad had been in the hospital for a week after we received the lung cancer diagnosis. The weekend of July 4 brought family to my parents’ house for a cookout and taking turns visiting Dad. His lack of appetite was very apparent when he could only attempt to eat a hot dog, topped with Mom’s famous chili.

That evening, Mom, my sister, brother-in-law and I joined Dad to watch the fireworks from his hospital window. Despite the circumstances, we had a great view of the sky over the downtown being lit up with a colorful pyrotechnics display provided by the city by the fire department.

For the record, the firefighters were trained in how to use the fireworks.

We knew Dad was ill but never suspected that would be our last holiday gathered as a family. It’s difficult to write -- even after the passage of time.

I’ll go back to my high school years (early 1970s) when “the gang” would head to a friend’s house on High Street that overlooked the high school football field where the fireworks were set off. We had the perfect spot in Keith’s yard.