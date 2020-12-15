From the managing editor: From the managing editor

No, COVID is not a hoax!” The Emergency Room physician and nurse slammed on their imaginary brakes when I said, “So, COVID isn’t a hoax.” They were adamant in their answer as they then exited the exam room.

I had taken my mother to Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center for an ongoing issue with her foot (and, no, she isn’t a diabetic -- that question was often asked) the day after Thanksgiving.

With protocols I fully appreciate in place, MRMC is doing it right to ensure the safety of the patients and those frontline workers we’ve all come to respect and applaud throughout the pandemic.

Mom was admitted to the main hospital, and, thank you very much, MRMC, a visitor is allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. But it’s only one visitor per day; if you leave, you can’t return that day.

And, yes, you must wear a mask. I prefer the KN95, which is better fitted at the nose and roomy enough that you don’t sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher when you speak.