From the managing editor: Graduation plan brought cheers to HCPS

The email couldn’t have arrived at a better time. With the COVID-19 pandemic still hovering over the world like an ominous archenemy, and racist acts targeting Blacks and those of Asian descent growing by leaps and bounds, the leadership team of Hanover County Public Schools devised a plan to hold commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent, announced that graduation will be held over two days -- Friday and Saturday, June 18-19 -- at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Go ahead, say “Yay!”

The schedule is:

l Mechanicsville High School: 9 a.m. Friday, June 18.

l Hanover High School: 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18.

l Patrick Henry High School: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 19.

l Atlee High School: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

And, the ceremonies will be available via livestream. If you can’t be there, you can log on to http://hcps.us/about_us/our_schools. We’ll share the link when it’s available.