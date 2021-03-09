From the managing editor: Hanover Tavern is such a cool attraction

From the time I arrived here in 2008, the Hanover Tavern became a favorite place to meet friends or take visiting guests for lunch, or join my mother for a lovely Christmas buffet when she was a member of the Pamunkey Woman’s Club.

Before I continue, I have to point out that I also love the Historic Polegreen Church. That structure is fascinating -- and provides incredible opportunities to imagine what it must have been like when Patrick Henry worshipped there. Wow!

Back to the Tavern. I get excited when my business and personal inboxes receive emails about upcoming special events. You can be sure that the schedule has something for everybody.

For example, a Tavern Fare History Dinner will have diners stepping back in time to the 1830s. This feast will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 14, at 13181 Hanover Courthouse Rd. in Hanover (across the road from the government complex).

The chef has a menu unique to that era planned. Prepare your palate with a number of dishes from the 1830s.

To make reservations, call 804-537-5050. The cost is $50 per person.

May the luck of the Irish be with you March 17-21 as the Tavern celebrates St. Patrick’s Week. There will be Irish food and drink specials daily.