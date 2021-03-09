From the managing editor: Hanover Tavern is such a cool attraction

From the time I arrived here in 2008, the Hanover Tavern became a favorite place to meet friends or take visiting guests for lunch, or join my mother for a lovely Christmas buffet when she was a member of the Pamunkey Woman’s Club.
Before I continue, I have to point out that I also love the Historic Polegreen Church. That structure is fascinating -- and provides incredible opportunities to imagine what it must have been like when Patrick Henry worshipped there. Wow!
Back to the Tavern. I get excited when my business and personal inboxes receive emails about upcoming special events. You can be sure that the schedule has something for everybody.
For example, a Tavern Fare History Dinner will have diners stepping back in time to the 1830s. This feast will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 14, at 13181 Hanover Courthouse Rd. in Hanover (across the road from the government complex).
The chef has a menu unique to that era planned. Prepare your palate with a number of dishes from the 1830s.
To make reservations, call 804-537-5050. The cost is $50 per person.
May the luck of the Irish be with you March 17-21 as the Tavern celebrates St. Patrick’s Week. There will be Irish food and drink specials daily.
On Thursday, March 18, an American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donors will receive a 10% off coupon to be used at the Tavern.
Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted. Use sponsor code hanovertavern or call 1-800-REDCROSS. RapidPass may be filled out at www.redcrossblood.org/rapid pass.
Brunch and the Bunny is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. Photo opportunities will be available with the Bunny. Prices are $8 for kids 3 to 10 and $15 for adults. Without the brunch, the fee is $10 per family up to four kids.
An Easter Sunday Dine In offers takeout, as well as on-site. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cadaver: Escape Room seems to be on the calendar every month. I’ll admit it -- I’m not that daring, but I know some folks who really enjoyed the experience.
Gloves, which will be provided, and face masks are required. In order to ensure social distancing, the Tavern will reserve the requested time slot for your party only. Unrelated groups will not be mixed. Visit HanoverTavern.org.
This is just a glimpse of the many events the Hanover Tavern offers every month. Support this community treasure.