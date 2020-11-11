From the managing editor: Happy 90th to a very special lady

Yesterday, my mother, Hazel M. Kinser, was blessed to celebrate her 90th birthday. She doesn’t look her age and she definitely is more active than her youngest daughter (that would be me).

She remembers World War II, saw classmates go to Korea, and her oldest daughter’s classmates head to Vietnam.

She also knows exactly what she was doing the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas (helping other women in our church prepare chili for a hot dog sale).

She and Dad demanded I watch two men walk on the moon in July 1969. (I’m still not convinced, but I’ve said that before.)

She has never missed the privilege of voting in an election, including last week’s historic and record-setting turnout.

Her memories are far too many for me to list, but I enjoy reminiscing with her about her father, my dear Grandpa, and the sacrifices he made for his family when he went underground for over 40 years mining coal.

He and my grandmother (who, sadly, passed away two years before my birth) moved to West Virginia from farming families. Both had limited educations, but that did not deter Grandpa from becoming a mine boss to provide a better living for his wife and five daughters.