From the managing editor: Help Ashland make Railroad Park a reality

The Downtown Ashland Association is yelling “All aboard!” as the organization solicits donations to match a grant to establish a Railroad Park in Hanover County’s favorite train town.
Having had many homes along the tracks and going to sleep with the sound of a train rolling by, my support is easily all-in.
For three weeks, we have been including “postcards” related to the fundraiser in this publication And, I’m pleased to say, we’ve been told that seeing them has attracted attention and involvement in getting the matching money.
The landscape of my hometown and communities nearby was usually hills, tracks, road, creek or river, and hills. Funny thought: Does that mean I was a Valley Girl? OK, that’s going back too far for most readers. It was an ’80s thing.
My mind wanders back to a time when hearing a train lulled me to sleep. Well, except for my three years in Williamson, West Virginia. I lived near a train tunnel and a gate at a crossing.
Well, the engineer (don’t know who it was or why he/she did what he/she did) started blaring the horn at the entrance to the tunnel. Talk about jarring. No, I wasn’t disturbed enough to ever attempt to stop the train or learn if it was a sadist in control, but there were nights -- usually 3 a.m. -- when one would think the world was coming to an end.
But, as usual, I derailed (no pun intended).
The idea of a Railroad Park is wonderful for a town that loves its trains -- CSX and Amtrak. Sadly, Train Day had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19, but it will return with all the fanfare one expects of the much-anticipated event.
I have a couple of great-nephews -- ages 8 and 4 -- whose great-grandfather was a railroader. To say they are avid fans is an understatement.
Now I’m feeling a bit melancholy for the sound of a train.
On behalf of those raising funds, please do what you can to help make the park a reality.