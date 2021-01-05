From the managing editor: How we can help during today’s drastic times

Commonwealth Catholic Charities -- 804-285-5986; cccofva.org/services-1.

Hanover Safe Place -- 804-752-2728; hanoversafeplace.com.

These services are more important than ever as our county struggles with the rest of the country in dealing with COVID-19.

Fortunately, Hanover County (as in the government) has partnered with the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg to distribute funding, thanks in great part to the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.

Your neighbor, unbeknownst to you, may be suffering due to the burdens the virus has placed on businesses and employers. Do what you can to help.

The organizations listed will make sure that your contributions are used to aid those in need. Every little bit helps.

I’ve always been gracious in tipping, but I’m going the extra mile for those who work jobs -- as well as some that don’t -- by giving more. We don’t know someone’s situation, but if we have enough, then share.