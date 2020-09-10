From the managing editor: Our nation changed 19 years ago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

(Editor’s note: The following column appeared in the Sept. 11, 2019, edition. Time frame dates have been changed accordingly.)

Before Sept. 11, 2001, the date that always stood out in my mind was Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. I was a mere 7-year-old second grade student when that tragic day rocked the country.

Fast forward 38 years to what I assumed would be a fairly routine day at the daily newspaper in Williamson, West Virginia, where I served as editor. As was the norm, I grabbed the phone to check with the news editor before I would get ready to head to the office.

Audrey asked if I had the television on. I said “No” and she said “Turn it on.” “What channel?” “It doesn’t matter -- turn it on.” A scene unlike any image I’d ever seen covered the TV screen. We shared our shock and start planning for coverage. I knew I had to get to the office as soon as possible.

The airplanes striking the Twin Towers in New York City was repeated over and over in a surreal airing.

My mind was swirling as I hurried to get ready for what I knew would be a long, busy news day; the adrenaline had already kicked in.