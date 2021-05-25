From the managing editor: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

For those of you who read this column with any frequency, or see my posts on social media, you know that I am very proud of the history of military service in my family. I am blessed to say that no close relatives lost their lives in service to their country.
My father’s two older brothers were in the U.S. Navy in World War II. The oldest, Herman, who I wrote about in December, survived the bombing at Pearl Harbor in 1941. They had a brother-in-law who also served. Mom had two brothers-in-law to serve in WWII. All five returned home.
Sadly, Mom had a cousin who had been honorably discharged from WWII and was killed for the money the military provided when he was heading home to Kentucky. She also had a cousin who lost his life in Vietnam.
On Monday, we will take the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives while serving in the U.S. military.
Growing up, the last Monday in May was primarily referred to as Decoration Day, as all graves were adorned with flowers and tributes. There did, however, remain a commitment to those who had died in military service.
The cemetery in my hometown where several family members are buried will be filled with small flags flying at the gravesites of veterans. It’s quite a scene when you drive up the hill and see flags in every direction. Many markers around Dad’s grave denote the service of men in WWII.
Dad was fortunate -- he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps (now Air Force) after graduating from high school in 1946. His military service was after WWII and before the Korean Conflict. He tried to follow his brothers into the Navy, with a great desire to become a pilot, but an eardrum injury as a kid derailed that plan.
He became a military police officer stationed in Long Beach, California. He won many sharpshooting medals. I think he learned how to properly use pistols and rifles while helping on his maternal grandfather’s farm.
I am five months older than a cousin who became a Blackhawk Helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army in the early 1980s. I mention this often because she --yes, she -- broke the glass ceiling. When she handed her wings to my father, he was overwhelmed with pride. His sister’s youngest child achieved his dream.
I am so proud to live in a county that recognizes the efforts of our veterans and those now serving. To them, we all must say “Thank you.”
Let’s acknowledge those who gave their lives for this nation by saying a prayer. God listens.