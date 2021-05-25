From the managing editor: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

For those of you who read this column with any frequency, or see my posts on social media, you know that I am very proud of the history of military service in my family. I am blessed to say that no close relatives lost their lives in service to their country.

My father’s two older brothers were in the U.S. Navy in World War II. The oldest, Herman, who I wrote about in December, survived the bombing at Pearl Harbor in 1941. They had a brother-in-law who also served. Mom had two brothers-in-law to serve in WWII. All five returned home.

Sadly, Mom had a cousin who had been honorably discharged from WWII and was killed for the money the military provided when he was heading home to Kentucky. She also had a cousin who lost his life in Vietnam.

On Monday, we will take the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives while serving in the U.S. military.

Growing up, the last Monday in May was primarily referred to as Decoration Day, as all graves were adorned with flowers and tributes. There did, however, remain a commitment to those who had died in military service.