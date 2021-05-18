From the managing editor: Schedule changed, but honor grads get their day

To say the 2020-2021 year for Hanover County Public Schools’ graduating seniors has been different is an understatement, but, thanks to the efforts of many at the Central Office of Hanover County Public Schools, they will -- unlike the Class of 2020 -- take part in commencement ceremonies.

While we praise the work involved in planning two days of graduations at Meadow Event Park, we also will continue our tradition of recognizing the honor graduates representing the county’s four high schools -- Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville, and Patrick Henry.

Normally, we would be launching the four-week series of profiles spotlighting the valedictorian and salutatorian next week. However, this has been a unique academic year in how students have taken classes, so the final rankings may not be available to us until after commencement ceremonies are held.

School officials have been very cooperative and agree the acknowledgement is very much deserved.

Note to the honor graduates: Please reach out to your school counselor to get the form to submit to me (mkinser@mechlocal.com). I’ll also need you to include your senior portrait.

This year we are adding scholarships and recipients. This will become an annual highlight at graduation time.