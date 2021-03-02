 Skip to main content
From the managing editor: Take advantage of the food distribution programs
Well-known Mechanicsville resident Marshall Johnson sent an email last week that immediately got my attention -- mostly because I was surprised at the subject matter.

He has been working with he described as a “small food distribution program in Highland Springs.” According to Johnson, 35 to 50 people were receiving assistance twice a month before COVID-19 reared its ugly head.

Since the coronavirus has become part of our daily conversation, Johnson said the program has been serving about 16 people.

With the impact COVID-19 has had on employment and other day-to-day routines,, I would expect the number of those needing food supplies would rise.

School are trying to retain some form of normalcy -- and continuing to provide meals.

But it does seem odd that during a time of worrying about paying the mortgage, rent, utilities, etc., that more people aren’t turning to the welcoming arms of food distribution centers and food banks.

Several such agencies and nonprofits are located throughout the county.

Johnson also noted that the Northwestern Institute for Policy Research “estimated that before the virus, food insecurity in Virginia was reported at 9%. Now it has jumped to 22%.” That is sad and troubling.

He also pointed out that other agencies have food for those in need but they too have seen a drop in requests. It is puzzling.

“Why can’t or won’t people get out to request food?” Johnson asked. “It is available. Where are the people?”

I can only echo his questions and hope those of you who need help will answer by reaching out to available sources. We listed some of these in a Jan. 6 column.

MCEF (Mechanicsville Christian Emergency Functions) -- 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7235 Stonewall Pkwy., Mechanicsville.

First Baptist Church of Ashland -- 804-798-9014.

Western Hanover Emergency Action Team (WHEAT) -- 877-559-4328; wheathelp.org.

Beaverdam Food Pantry -- 804-564-9384; beaverdambaptist.com/food-bank-ministry.

Please, if you’re in need, help is available for you and your loved ones.

