From the managing editor: Take advantage of the range of voting options

Voting in the Nov. 3 General Election could not be any easier or convenient. I always sing the praises of General Registrar/Director of Elections Teresa F. “Teri” Smithson and her staff. They certainly make my job easier with every election.
She is so cooperative whenever I check in to see how the day is going, if any hiccups have occurred at the polls -- you get the idea.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, Mom and I headed to the Courthouse Complex to cast our ballots. For these two old girls (she’s almost 90 and I’m 64), it was ideal to go ahead and take advantage of the early voting processes. And, it could not have gone any smoother. Teri has a methodical system in place that made the visit productive and brief. We accomplished what we planned to do.
The folks working the grounds for Teri’s office were so kind and helpful -- despite a pesky intermittent band of rain showers.
While some politicians are stomping around about the possible fraud and ineffective voting procedures, it certainly appeared to be foolproof in Hanover County.
I’ve had family members and friends serving in the military who had to vote by mail, and others, due to employment responsibilities or health reasons, needed to vote absentee.
Please -- let’s try for what may be the first time in the year of “What else can go wrong?!” to vote and put aside whatever you believe to be tearing this country apart.
Is it possible that there are corrupt officials involved in dealing with the ballots? Of course. I have heard how crooked some politicians can be when it comes to winning at all costs. Yes, it was in my native state -- and I’ll leave it at that.
I believe Hanover County has a very trustworthy group of people handling our voting rights. Teri proves over and over how honest and honorable she is -- and she takes her role in county government very seriously. We are fortunate to have her and her staff.
So, whether you choose to go to the courthouse, mail in your ballot, or head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the goal is to vote. It is a priority this year. Actually, it is with every election.
My father instilled in me how valuable and sacred the responsibility we have with our right to vote. With every election, I can hear his voice: “Melody Shawn (that’s when I knew he was serious), whatever you do today, go to the polls.” And I always have -- albeit a bit early this year. But I did vote.