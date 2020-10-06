From the managing editor: Take advantage of the range of voting options

Voting in the Nov. 3 General Election could not be any easier or convenient. I always sing the praises of General Registrar/Director of Elections Teresa F. “Teri” Smithson and her staff. They certainly make my job easier with every election.

She is so cooperative whenever I check in to see how the day is going, if any hiccups have occurred at the polls -- you get the idea.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Mom and I headed to the Courthouse Complex to cast our ballots. For these two old girls (she’s almost 90 and I’m 64), it was ideal to go ahead and take advantage of the early voting processes. And, it could not have gone any smoother. Teri has a methodical system in place that made the visit productive and brief. We accomplished what we planned to do.

The folks working the grounds for Teri’s office were so kind and helpful -- despite a pesky intermittent band of rain showers.

While some politicians are stomping around about the possible fraud and ineffective voting procedures, it certainly appeared to be foolproof in Hanover County.

I’ve had family members and friends serving in the military who had to vote by mail, and others, due to employment responsibilities or health reasons, needed to vote absentee.