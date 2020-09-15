From the managing editor:Technology paved the way for uninterrupted classes

Anyway, so the point is, we didn’t have the options of logging on to a computer to “see” our teachers, submit our assignments, or take part in the classroom.

I guess the most challenging part of the off-site experience is the lack of social contact. Who among us didn’t eagerly await the next morning to see that cute boy or girl before the first bell rang? And, of course, there was the missed opportunity of gathering with your best friends or, on a larger scale, the gang you ran with after school and on weekends.

To the members of the Class of 2020, I sympathize with you in regards to the events you did not get to take part in as you left behind your public education. Hopefully, whether it’s in the coming year, or at a class reunion, you can celebrate your rites of passage through some type of commencement ceremony.

To all the students, administrators and staff who are returning to the classrooms in the coming weeks, stay safe, adhere to all the guidelines, take care of yourself and those with whom you have been charged to protect.

Yes, it’s a much different world than when a bus strike changed a school system’s schedule. But, let’s support Hanover County Public Schools and parochial schools in their commitment to provide safe and secure sites for learning.