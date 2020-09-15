From the managing editor:Technology paved the way for uninterrupted classes

Without today’s technology, students in public and private schools, as well as all other forms of educational institutions, would have lost most of the 2019-2020 year. It appeared as though all modes of education systems did their best to keep students on the learning path.
Overall, while in a different environment (home), students were able to maintain their classes online. It wasn’t that long ago that such a feat would have seemed impossible.
During my seventh grade year (1968-1969), the bus drivers went on strike. As I recall, they were members of the Amalgamated Transit Union. Even though we were responsible to arrive at school however possible, classes went on as usual.
I had a cousin who was attending the Logan Branch of Marshall University and living with our grandparents. He would give me and some neighborhood friends a ride to the junior high school every morning. So, we were among the “lucky” ones who still attended classes.
If memory serves me (that’s not always 100%), the scene throughout the two buildings that made up grades 7 through 9 was somewhat chaotic. Administration and staff did their best to keep order under extraordinary circumstances.
All I remember actually learning were two poems: “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer and “Flanders Fields” by John McCrae. After all these years, I still can recite most of both.
Anyway, so the point is, we didn’t have the options of logging on to a computer to “see” our teachers, submit our assignments, or take part in the classroom.
I guess the most challenging part of the off-site experience is the lack of social contact. Who among us didn’t eagerly await the next morning to see that cute boy or girl before the first bell rang? And, of course, there was the missed opportunity of gathering with your best friends or, on a larger scale, the gang you ran with after school and on weekends.
To the members of the Class of 2020, I sympathize with you in regards to the events you did not get to take part in as you left behind your public education. Hopefully, whether it’s in the coming year, or at a class reunion, you can celebrate your rites of passage through some type of commencement ceremony.
To all the students, administrators and staff who are returning to the classrooms in the coming weeks, stay safe, adhere to all the guidelines, take care of yourself and those with whom you have been charged to protect.
Yes, it’s a much different world than when a bus strike changed a school system’s schedule. But, let’s support Hanover County Public Schools and parochial schools in their commitment to provide safe and secure sites for learning.
Thank you to those leading the way in this unique endeavor.
So, now it’s time to log on and get to studying. The future belongs to the young.