From the managing editor: Thanks to those who brave the elements

To the men and women who go out in all weather conditions to help others, thank you. I take this personally since my father worked for 22 years as a lineman for the electric utility company in our hometown.

Dad often would be gone for days at a time to ensure service was restored throughout the county. Every time I see posts praising the dedication of healthcare workers, Fire/EMS, law enforcement, transportation crews, and various utility providers, I think about Dad.

As we kept an eye on updating weather reports early last week, Mom talked about a major snow that had Dad working three days before returning home. She said he was soaked after having been out in the cold wet conditions.

Most of us are just relieved when services are restored without thinking about those who have been out remedying that inconvenience to us.

We are fortunate in Hanover County to rarely have significant outages. This is being written on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and I have friends in areas of West Virginia that have been without electricity since Wednesday, Feb. 10.

If you drive by crews working for us, blow your horn and give them a thumbs-up or some form of acknowledgement for their devotion to the people they serve -- as in us.