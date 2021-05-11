From the managing editor: The ‘old ways’ are not always the best ways

We’ve all heard the expression “That’s how it’s always been done.” Maybe -- but does that mean it’s the best way? I don’t think so.

I don’t understand how anyone, especially those of faith, can accept and perpetuate hate and intolerance.

Just because you were raised by racists is no excuse to follow that “tradition.”

Anti-Semitism is on the rise.

Muslims are targeted when most came here for a better life.

Americans of Asian descent are being attacked because of the ridiculous notion that they are responsible for COVID-19.

Native Americans have been victimized since the early days of this country being settled.

As a kid, I spent many Saturday afternoons with my maternal grandfather watching old Westerns on TV. Why was the Native American always the bad guy?

Police officers are retiring or resigning in large numbers because of, as the old saying goes, “a few bad apples.” I believe the majority are good men and women, but now, because of people like Derek Chauvin, they have legitimate fears.