From the managing editor: The ‘old ways’ are not always the best ways

We’ve all heard the expression “That’s how it’s always been done.” Maybe -- but does that mean it’s the best way? I don’t think so.
I don’t understand how anyone, especially those of faith, can accept and perpetuate hate and intolerance.
Just because you were raised by racists is no excuse to follow that “tradition.”
Anti-Semitism is on the rise.
Muslims are targeted when most came here for a better life.
Americans of Asian descent are being attacked because of the ridiculous notion that they are responsible for COVID-19.
Native Americans have been victimized since the early days of this country being settled.
As a kid, I spent many Saturday afternoons with my maternal grandfather watching old Westerns on TV. Why was the Native American always the bad guy?
Police officers are retiring or resigning in large numbers because of, as the old saying goes, “a few bad apples.” I believe the majority are good men and women, but now, because of people like Derek Chauvin, they have legitimate fears.
Before the coronavirus arrived in the U.S., a relative was a frequent traveler, enjoying retirement and new, as well as familiar, experiences. Several countries in Europe are favorites, but the welcome mat was pulled out in recent years (interpret that as you deem fit).
Rather than old ways, maybe it’s a case of a great need for new ways. We shouldn’t have to be reminded of this country’s role on a global scale. We know who we are and we must return to a compassionate and welcoming America.
Think about what you say and do around your children. We’re never too old to stop learning. What about tomorrow? What do you want for the future?
Just think about it -- please.