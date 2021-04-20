From the managing editor: The void only gets bigger with each passing year

Ten years. Next Tuesday will be the 10th anniversary of the death of my sister Robin. Mom and I will go into Richmond to place flowers on her tombstone at Hollywood Cemetery.
When family and friends were posting photos on April 10, designated as National Sibling Day, I couldn’t share one of my only sibling and me. My heart was already preparing for a major milestone in losing her.
Robin had been ill for some time, and I knew we had limited time with her when Mom and I moved to the area. I appreciate and cherish the extra time we had by coming to Virginia.
I visited her and her husband Michael at least once a month during the three years I worked at The Winchester Star. That newspaper experience opened the door for my arrival here, and I’m very thankful for the opportunity I have been afforded with Richmond Suburban News.
As April 27 nears, the memories have been more vivid of a relationship that evolved in various ways.
Robin was the epitome of the older sibling -- always taking care of me, even when we were separated by many miles.
She left for Virginia Tech (then known as VPI) in the fall of 1969 at the age of 16, two months before her 17th birthday. I had celebrated my 13th birthday a few weeks before she headed to Blacksburg when she started her pursuit of higher education.
Those four years between us seemed like many more at the time. Our interests were very different. She was the perfect child. To say I wasn’t is an understatement.
I don’t know that she ever heard the dreaded words “Wait until your father gets home.”
But, on a positive note, she did introduce me to the music of the 1960s.
We did share some similarities in fashion. I was thrilled when she came home for a visit with a body suit and hip hugger jeans with a macrame belt (macrame was a big deal in the 1970s) and let me wear them to school. I thought I was too cool.
As we aged, we became close, sharing confidences, making memories with travel, and spending time together.
Robin was in a coma for several days before the end came. I talked to her, held her hand, and told her I loved her.
Mom and I were with Michael when she took her last breath.
Her passing has left a void that can never be filled.