From the managing editor: The void only gets bigger with each passing year

Ten years. Next Tuesday will be the 10th anniversary of the death of my sister Robin. Mom and I will go into Richmond to place flowers on her tombstone at Hollywood Cemetery.

When family and friends were posting photos on April 10, designated as National Sibling Day, I couldn’t share one of my only sibling and me. My heart was already preparing for a major milestone in losing her.

Robin had been ill for some time, and I knew we had limited time with her when Mom and I moved to the area. I appreciate and cherish the extra time we had by coming to Virginia.

I visited her and her husband Michael at least once a month during the three years I worked at The Winchester Star. That newspaper experience opened the door for my arrival here, and I’m very thankful for the opportunity I have been afforded with Richmond Suburban News.

As April 27 nears, the memories have been more vivid of a relationship that evolved in various ways.

Robin was the epitome of the older sibling -- always taking care of me, even when we were separated by many miles.