From the managing editor: This ’56 model is preparing for a big day

Since I’ll be on staycation when this week’s edition arrives at your home, I’m writing the column on Tuesday, May 25. What stands out about this date is that I will officially become a senior citizen in all regards in exactly two months.
There are days when my head is spinning with all the mail and email about approaching my 65th birthday. I welcome the information from the Social Security Administration and Medicare, but a retirement date is a discussion for my superiors at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. My plan isn’t in the near future.
In the meantime, I do get amused by the flood of life insurance policy offers. Let’s see . . . if I’m dead, do I really care?! Nope!
I don’t have a spouse or children. My investments are already designated to the beneficiaries, so “No thanks” on the life insurance.
My will is specific in what I bequeath. I told a good friend about a year ago that I was leaving my designer handbags to her. She said, “Oh, Mel, you don’t need to do that” -- pause -- “but thanks.” I got a chuckle out of her response.
Yeah, as I’ve gotten closer to No. 65, thoughts often turn to reminiscences, especially the high school and college years. Through social media, I have reconnected with many classmates and gotten to know others. What a blessing!
A frequent joke is about how early bedtime has become, when it doesn’t seem that long ago that we were going out dancing at 11 p.m. or later. Such was life in a small town. Great memories!
Seriously, though, this has been a major learning experience as I work my way through the processes of preparing for 65. I’m often reminded that my dad left us at 63 and my sister at 58.
Do I expect any significant changes in my life at 65? No, not really. I still plan to work and enjoy every day as much as possible.
I don’t need life insurance, because, as a favorite gospel song says, “I’ve got my ticket” (as in my Bible). Age is just a number -- here’s to 65.