From the managing editor: This ’56 model is preparing for a big day

Since I’ll be on staycation when this week’s edition arrives at your home, I’m writing the column on Tuesday, May 25. What stands out about this date is that I will officially become a senior citizen in all regards in exactly two months.

There are days when my head is spinning with all the mail and email about approaching my 65th birthday. I welcome the information from the Social Security Administration and Medicare, but a retirement date is a discussion for my superiors at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. My plan isn’t in the near future.

In the meantime, I do get amused by the flood of life insurance policy offers. Let’s see . . . if I’m dead, do I really care?! Nope!

I don’t have a spouse or children. My investments are already designated to the beneficiaries, so “No thanks” on the life insurance.

My will is specific in what I bequeath. I told a good friend about a year ago that I was leaving my designer handbags to her. She said, “Oh, Mel, you don’t need to do that” -- pause -- “but thanks.” I got a chuckle out of her response.