From the managing editor: Tomato being celebrated for a month

Rather than a Friday evening and Saturday festival, Hanover County Parks and Recreation will be celebrating the Hanover Tomato throughout the month of July. When the decision was made last year -- and justifiably so -- to cancel the festival, there was a collective sigh of disappointment for the beloved event.

So, this year, the tomato -- in a unique and more inclusive manner -- will be celebrated county-wide. Yay!

While we all enjoy the excitement of the tomatoes, games, activities, entertainment, vendors, etc., at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, the 2021 event will take on a whole new look.

And, the best part is the Hanover Tomato will literally be the center of attention all over the county. I love it!

Please support Hanover Parks & Rec in this new endeavor.

Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director, gives it her all in planning and organizing. We recently talked and agreed this new format, which has the potential to take the festival in another direction, offers enthusiastic responses from one end of the county to the other.

Of course, as we continue to observe Centers of Disease Control (CDC) protocols, the county’s favorite fruit will be in the spotlight virtually and in person.