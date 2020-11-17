From the managing editor: Trebek made you feel like you knew him

When the alert popped up on my iPhone, I was immediately saddened -- even though we knew he had been battling one of the worst forms of cancers for more than a year.

Alex Trebek died on Sunday, Nov. 8, after having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019. He announced to the millions of devoted Jeopardy viewers about his illness, as well as his determination to fight. And fight he did.

There were times he showed up to tape something like five games a day in such pain that he’d need to take a break on occasion. As a matter of fact, he taped his last shows the end of October. They will air through Christmas.

One of the Jeopardy executives delivered a very touching tribute to the man who was known for his clever delivery of the answers to the unique game show. He was full of personality and it was obvious that contestants felt comfortable with him.

I had a goal of taking the test and attempting to become a contestant -- primarily to meet Alex Trebek. I doubt I would have spent any days there as a champion, but I would have given it a go.

Now, I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to watch a show that was a ritual -- and had been for years.