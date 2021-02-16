From the managing editor: Vaccine set-up very impressive in county

As Mom and I approached the Brock Center on the campus of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, the organization of the site of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was obvious.

Volunteers were helping representatives of the Chickahominy Health District and Hanover County government in flagging drivers into parking areas and assisting those arriving to receive the vaccine.

While I certainly have more to say about the overall success of the clinic, I must acknowledge the community spirit Dr. Robert Lindgren, president of R-MC, always exhibits.

Anne Marie Lauranzon, director of Marketing & Communications, told me the college was allowing the health district to use campus facilities at least twice a week.

Kudos and thanks to Dr. Lindgren and his administration.

I had registered for the vaccine (primarily concerned about my 90-year-old mother) a few weeks ago. To secure she was given the vaccine, I signed up on the Virginia Health Department, CHD, and Hanover County websites.

Much to my delight, the call came in the week of Feb. 1, with both of us having been approved for the Feb. 5 clinic. I’ll be 65 in July, but the health district agreed that I be given the vaccine since Mom and I live together.