From the managing editor: We still have so much to be thankful for

Being thankful during a pandemic may seem a bit odd, but we, as Americans, have much to be thankful for every day that the Good Lord gives us.

Yes, celebrating Thanksgiving tomorrow will be different than the turkey and trimmings holiday of the past. But, those of us who have not lost loved ones to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are blessed. I find myself doubly blessed by not having had any family member or loved one battle the dreadful virus.

Sadly, the friend’s husband I wrote about a few weeks ago did lose his month-long fight. Linda was only able to see him twice during that period. She was allowed to visit him for about an hour after he had been heavily sedated.

It seems to be common that COVID patients become combative. Larry was a big man and had to be sedated and put on the ventilator.

The next visit was that call to rush to the hospital to say “Goodbye”. Linda is struggling with the loss of her great love.

But, as is often the case, the Lord works in mysterious ways. He had placed a great-granddaughter in their arms for them to raise. Willow has given Linda the purpose she desperately needs as the holidays approach.