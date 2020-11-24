From the managing editor: We still have so much to be thankful for

Being thankful during a pandemic may seem a bit odd, but we, as Americans, have much to be thankful for every day that the Good Lord gives us.
Yes, celebrating Thanksgiving tomorrow will be different than the turkey and trimmings holiday of the past. But, those of us who have not lost loved ones to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are blessed. I find myself doubly blessed by not having had any family member or loved one battle the dreadful virus.
Sadly, the friend’s husband I wrote about a few weeks ago did lose his month-long fight. Linda was only able to see him twice during that period. She was allowed to visit him for about an hour after he had been heavily sedated.
It seems to be common that COVID patients become combative. Larry was a big man and had to be sedated and put on the ventilator.
The next visit was that call to rush to the hospital to say “Goodbye”. Linda is struggling with the loss of her great love.
But, as is often the case, the Lord works in mysterious ways. He had placed a great-granddaughter in their arms for them to raise. Willow has given Linda the purpose she desperately needs as the holidays approach.
As for tomorrow, most of us will be in small groups (if you can even use the word group) for all the Thanksgiving “fixins”.
There will probably be plenty of Zoom and FaceTime greetings taking place among family members. Being separated beats the alternative in this situation.
This is where we have to turn to our faith and look ahead with optimism that a vaccine will be developed and proven to be effective in eradicating this horrible virus.
For you and your families, I wish you all the best for Thanksgiving 2020.
Despite the cracks in our nation at this time, we’re still the greatest country in the world.
And I am a glass half full person when it comes to positive thinking and what our future, as well as that of the younger generations, has in store.
While close contact isn’t advised, if you have some leftovers you’d like to share, I’m sure there are shelters and areas where the homeless would greatly appreciate a Thanksgiving meal.
Should you venture out, remember to wear the mask and gloves. This isn’t a political statement; this is simply about safety.
Yes, this will be a unique holiday, but if you are with loved ones -- in person or by technology -- tell them you love them. And while you’re at it, say a prayer for next year.
Happy Thanksgiving!