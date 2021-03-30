From the managing editor: What do you miss most about ‘normal’?

Last Tuesday, a friend posted on social media about how much she and her husband missed attending concerts. They had left our hometown for Kentucky to be near their children, and discovered a plethora of musical opportunities.

And then COVID-19 hit and our worlds started spinning, filled with so many unknowns, including “What can I do?”, “What should I do?”, and “Do I dare do that?”

As we’ve passed the one full year mark, I’m starting to get a bit anxious about resuming some normal routine. But what will normal be for us moving forward?

I have been cautious but have not eliminated some shopping. And Mom and I continue to follow the “Shop Local” theme as often as possible.

It will be a welcome sight to see a movie “on the big screen”, in addition to getting a bucket of the best theater popcorn.

As more and more restaurants are operating with relaxed restrictions following Governor Northam’s announcement last Wednesday, it will be so inviting to enjoy dining in public.

Now, I have not gotten overly prissy because I have received two doses of Moderna (thank you very much, Chickahominy Health District!), and I single or double mask, depending on the locale and how many people may be in contact range.