From the managing editor: Who we are and what we do at Richmond Suburban News

While we enjoy speaking to and helping our readers and advertisers, I’ve realized it’s time to reintroduce the staff of Richmond Suburban News (The Mechanicsville Local, The Goochland Gazette, Powhatan Today, and Ashland-Hanover Local) to you and explain our roles and responsibilities.

Let’s start with this publication. As the managing editor, I am fully hands-on with it, as well as Ashland-Hanover Local. I also am involved with the news and sports content for all four newspapers. Dave Lawrence joins me as sports editor for Mechanicsville and Ashland-Hanover.

Roslyn Ryan is editor in Goochland Gazette and Laura McFarland holds that title in Powhatan. They handle all news content for each paper.

Nick Vandeloecht works with Roslyn and Laura as sports editor for GG and PT.

Denine D’Angelo serves as our production manager, meaning she is responsible for getting our weekly diagrams ready, designing pages, creating special sections, and making sure we’re hitting deadlines on press day.

I am very fortunate to have those five on staff. We work very well together as a team.

Heading up bringing in the advertising part are Cindy Adams, classified, legals, and retail, and Tom Haynie, retail.