From the managing editor: Why would anyone say COVID is a hoax?

Every day, Joyce was posting about her friend Randy and his battle with the coronavirus (COVID-19). There would be positive comments followed by those of great concern for him.
Sadly, the global pandemic recently took his life, leaving a huge void in his community outside of Huntington, West Virginia.
Joyce, like so many in Westmoreland, were devastated by the loss.
And, then, a week ago, his son Eddie took to social media to talk about Randy and the backlash the family faced over the illness that took their loved one.
He said he had taken a break from social media in the spring, but decided to resume posting when his father was hospitalized. He was providing updates on his dad’s status. After Randy passed away, Eddie chose to remain on the site “in hopes of seeing posts that might lift my spirits. Some posts included memories of my dad that made me smile. But, my joy would be shortlived and I find myself ready for another longer break.”
Eddie said he and his dad kept up with news about the virus from the time its existence became public through various news outlets. He said Randy often said, “People will take it seriously when someone they know or love dies from it.”
To Eddie’s dismay, that did not prove to be correct. “People that were close friends with my dad, people he loved, and even some family, post daily about COVID being fake, or that it is being blown out of proportion.”
While he expressed his thanks for the support the family received, he said he was baffled “as to how people that cared so deeply for my dad (who died from this beast of a virus) can turn around and act like it’s not a big deal. I know many people who have died from other health issues (cancer, heart disease, etc.) and never once have I said these diseases are fake or not a big deal.
“What makes this different? That you have to actually sacrifice something small to help others by wearing a mask? Maybe it’s the fact that your child would have to take a year off of playing sports (which might not have had to happen had people taken it seriously early on)?
“What will it take to get you to realize the magnitude of this situation?!”
Eddie had minor symptoms of COVID and, at the time of his post, was still dealing with the after effects.
Because of the response of people he thought he knew, he said, “I’m heartbroken. I’m tired. I’m grieving. But, most of all, I’m angry. The ignorance and blindness to current events that I have seen, on this site in particular, have me at my breaking point. “
He offered apologies if he angered anyone, but, if that was the case, he asked those who became mad self-reflect.
Keep Eddie and his family, as well as the other thousands who have dealt with or continue to fight this horrible virus, in your prayers.