From the managing editor: Why would anyone say COVID is a hoax?

While he expressed his thanks for the support the family received, he said he was baffled “as to how people that cared so deeply for my dad (who died from this beast of a virus) can turn around and act like it’s not a big deal. I know many people who have died from other health issues (cancer, heart disease, etc.) and never once have I said these diseases are fake or not a big deal.

“What makes this different? That you have to actually sacrifice something small to help others by wearing a mask? Maybe it’s the fact that your child would have to take a year off of playing sports (which might not have had to happen had people taken it seriously early on)?

“What will it take to get you to realize the magnitude of this situation?!”

Eddie had minor symptoms of COVID and, at the time of his post, was still dealing with the after effects.

Because of the response of people he thought he knew, he said, “I’m heartbroken. I’m tired. I’m grieving. But, most of all, I’m angry. The ignorance and blindness to current events that I have seen, on this site in particular, have me at my breaking point. “

He offered apologies if he angered anyone, but, if that was the case, he asked those who became mad self-reflect.