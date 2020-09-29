From the managing editor: Without a plan, a 46-year career evolved

Forty-six years ago, I walked into a newsroom and started what has become a rewarding -- and sometimes surprising -- career.

You see, I never planned to work. Had I set any goals? Was I motivated to pursue a profession? No to both.

I was taking classes at the local community college, without a clue as to what path I would follow into actual adulthood.

This has been an experience unlike most family and friends have known along their employment journey. I got lucky when I seemingly fell into a career that stuck.

The editor-in-chief of my hometown newspaper pretty much gave me a chance because he knew my parents (they were very active in the community) and my older sister who had brought much acclaim to the city high school with her national honors and many scholarships and awards.

I had celebrated my 19th birthday weeks before my official entry into the industry. It doesn’t seem that long ago when I walked into the newsroom under the gaze of men wondering who is she and what can she possibly bring to the daily publication?