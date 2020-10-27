From the managing editor: Yes, every vote really does count

Vote. While it may be a short word, it is huge in terms of impact. And, as I have written so many times through the years, it is your privilege -- and responsibility -- to be counted.

If ever in the history of our country there is a time when you need to express yourself through the right to vote, this is it.

We don’t endorse candidates, and I’m not trying to sway anyone toward any party. My role through this column is simple: To urge you to vote. My parents instilled in me the honor we have as Americans to determine who serves we the people. Take full advantage of that precious and envied right.

Think about the countries whose people have no say whatsoever in who rules or how laws are made. Think about where you live and how proud Virginians fought all those centuries ago for what we enjoy today.

I delight in telling people I live in the same county as Patrick Henry did in the 1700s. His “Give me liberty or give me death” has always been one of my favorite quotes.

Our rights should never be taken for granted. This world is changing, but we can be loud and support the greatest nation on earth by simply going to vote. Imagine that -- so much power in an act that doesn’t take much time.