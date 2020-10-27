From the managing editor: Yes, every vote really does count

Vote. While it may be a short word, it is huge in terms of impact. And, as I have written so many times through the years, it is your privilege -- and responsibility -- to be counted.
If ever in the history of our country there is a time when you need to express yourself through the right to vote, this is it.
We don’t endorse candidates, and I’m not trying to sway anyone toward any party. My role through this column is simple: To urge you to vote. My parents instilled in me the honor we have as Americans to determine who serves we the people. Take full advantage of that precious and envied right.
Think about the countries whose people have no say whatsoever in who rules or how laws are made. Think about where you live and how proud Virginians fought all those centuries ago for what we enjoy today.
I delight in telling people I live in the same county as Patrick Henry did in the 1700s. His “Give me liberty or give me death” has always been one of my favorite quotes.
Our rights should never be taken for granted. This world is changing, but we can be loud and support the greatest nation on earth by simply going to vote. Imagine that -- so much power in an act that doesn’t take much time.
The voting age changed the year I turned 18, with the county clerk (West Virginia’s version of a Director of Elections/General Registrar) came to the high school to register these young voters. It was an exciting time for those of us who knew how important this opportunity would be.
I’ll never forget the first time I went to vote. I was eager, enthusiastic and empowered. After all these years (that was 1974), I still feel that way when I cast my ballot.
Again, I am not trying to influence any political preference within this space, I only ask that you be heard through your vote.
Early voting continues and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
So, go vote and proudly wear that cool “I voted” sticker.