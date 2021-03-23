From the managing editor

When I heard the news that some tombstones and markers at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond bad been vandalized, it was like I had been kicked in the gut. Not only do I respect and value the sanctity of a final resting place, but, in this case, I have family buried there.
My sister and my brother-in-law’s brother were buried there in 2011 and 2015, respectively. Michael will be placed next to my sister. I don’t know about the fourth grave.
We knew my sister’s life was coming to an end in April of 2011 (it will be 10 years on the 27th), but -- despite a long-term illness -- Robin and Michael really hadn’t discussed final arrangements.
It was a Sunday night when he called, saying, “I’m coming over” after having spoken to one of the specialists involved in her case. I told Mom, “We’ll agree with whatever he decides.”
Her days were numbered, so we had to talk about preparations for her death. I asked about Hollywood Cemetery, knowing it was one of her favorite historical spots in the city.
The cemetery was always a destination whenever I brought family or friends to visit before I moved here.
We agreed Michael would check into the availability of any plots. He was successful.
Of course, we go often to visit and clean the tombstone, bench and marker for Robin and Bryn. Not to sound macabre, but it is a lovely, peaceful setting. And the history is incredible.
Also noteworthy are the mausoleums and statues located throughout the massive cemetery.
So, how could anyone topple over tombstones and markers and break some into pieces? How heartless and cruel!
I pray the culprits are caught and face the toughest consequences possible.
While I’m relieved my family members’ graves were undisturbed, I understand the grief of those whose loved ones were impacted.
Whatever caused such a disruptive action is not excusable.
I hope to hear about arrests soon.