From the managing editor

When I heard the news that some tombstones and markers at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond bad been vandalized, it was like I had been kicked in the gut. Not only do I respect and value the sanctity of a final resting place, but, in this case, I have family buried there.

My sister and my brother-in-law’s brother were buried there in 2011 and 2015, respectively. Michael will be placed next to my sister. I don’t know about the fourth grave.

We knew my sister’s life was coming to an end in April of 2011 (it will be 10 years on the 27th), but -- despite a long-term illness -- Robin and Michael really hadn’t discussed final arrangements.

It was a Sunday night when he called, saying, “I’m coming over” after having spoken to one of the specialists involved in her case. I told Mom, “We’ll agree with whatever he decides.”

Her days were numbered, so we had to talk about preparations for her death. I asked about Hollywood Cemetery, knowing it was one of her favorite historical spots in the city.

The cemetery was always a destination whenever I brought family or friends to visit before I moved here.

We agreed Michael would check into the availability of any plots. He was successful.