From the managing editor:

As soon as I saw the direct message on The Local’s Facebook page, I felt like I had been kicked in the gut. I know all too well how important it is to get a name right -- whether in conversation or in print.

I’ve been called Melanie most of my life and it’s a detailed routine of how I spell my last name for someone to submit an email. At least it got an English spelling when my ancestors arrived at Ellis Island.

The German version of Kinser is Kuenzer.

To get to the point, the name of the salutatorian for Mechanicsville High School was misspelled under her photo on the front page of last week’s edition. I became ill when I saw her message.

While I would hope all members of the Richmond Suburban News staff adhere to a goal of no errors, unfortunately, sometimes a mistake slips by and we beat ourselves up for it.

Lauren Schenack was a class act in explaining her disappointment in the misspelling. We inadvertently had Scheneck. It was a big “Oh no!” moment that we sincerely regret.

Changes were immediately made on our website, as well as the full edition on Issuu.