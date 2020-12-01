From the managing editor

“As we finally realized what was taking place, people were milling around, lost as what to do. It being on a Sunday morning, all the ammunition lockers were locked up. I don’t recall if the gunnery officer was aboard to go to get the key to the ammo lockers.”

“Maybe 6 to 8 minutes after the initial attack started, we took a torpedo midship port side and then probably 2 to 3 minutes later took a bomb between the Number 2 and 3 stacks (the Raleigh had 4) midship that didn’t detonate. It went through the ship and out the bottom.

“It was then determined that it was maybe not a bomb but a 500-pound projectile.”

The reaction on the Raleigh was, Uncle Herman said, “just total confusion. People, not really understanding what was taking place, couldn’t understand the reason for it.”

After they saw “all the carnage and the damage that had taken place, we were handed rifles and ammunition.”

“Rumors were flying all over the place, like the Japanese were invading Honolulu. We didn’t know what was going to happen, but after a little while they (their supervisors) came around and said, ‘If worse comes to worse, we’re going to turn you loose.’ ”