From the managing editor

I‘ve often referred to Jack Herman Kinser, “Uncle Herman”, as being larger than life. He was strong; he was tough; he was a presence. But, most of all, he was our family patriarch.
He had an incredible influence on his youngest sibling, my father, Dallas A. Kinser. The two were as close as any brothers could be.
There’s a story, however, about Uncle Herman that only I ever heard: Being at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked. He was onboard the USS Raleigh when the United States was drawn into World War II.
We sat at my parents’ kitchen table; Dad started to sit down; Uncle Herman said, “No, brother”. I didn’t question him, neither did Dad. He looked down at the table as he started talking. I didn’t ask any questions -- he talked and I wrote.
When he was 12 years old, he already had his career plan: to join the U.S. Navy. He pleaded with his mother to allow him to enter the military in 1939 at the age of 17. She was hesitant, but his persistence finally won her over.
On to December 1941, which, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, was “a day that will live in infamy.”
The air strikes began at 7:55 a.m. that Sunday. “We were getting ready to run the Stars and Stripes up,” Uncle Herman said. “I was 19 years old and scared to death. I don’t think anybody realized what was going on.”
“As we finally realized what was taking place, people were milling around, lost as what to do. It being on a Sunday morning, all the ammunition lockers were locked up. I don’t recall if the gunnery officer was aboard to go to get the key to the ammo lockers.”
“Maybe 6 to 8 minutes after the initial attack started, we took a torpedo midship port side and then probably 2 to 3 minutes later took a bomb between the Number 2 and 3 stacks (the Raleigh had 4) midship that didn’t detonate. It went through the ship and out the bottom.
“It was then determined that it was maybe not a bomb but a 500-pound projectile.”
The reaction on the Raleigh was, Uncle Herman said, “just total confusion. People, not really understanding what was taking place, couldn’t understand the reason for it.”
After they saw “all the carnage and the damage that had taken place, we were handed rifles and ammunition.”
“Rumors were flying all over the place, like the Japanese were invading Honolulu. We didn’t know what was going to happen, but after a little while they (their supervisors) came around and said, ‘If worse comes to worse, we’re going to turn you loose.’ ”
He said four or five of them sought out a lieutenant “who knew every nook, cranny and everything else on those islands.” They heard that Japanese miniature submarines were in the harbor. “It wasn’t safe to walk topside.”
The Raleigh suffered one injury in the attack: “a guy named Carl Workman,” who took a machine gun bullet to the hip. “I don’t know if he was running or what.”
Fortunately, Uncle Herman continued, even sailors on the quarter deck escaped injury when the torpedo struck. “I thank the Lord. He really has kept His hand of mercy upon my life.”
The USS Utah rolled bottom side up astern of the Raleigh. “We sent a couple of people over and they got on the bottom of it with hammers and pecked on it. They got a peck back and pulled Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class John Vaessen, who had dogged himself down into the double bottoms.” The Utah, he said, “looked like a whale back.” The ship remains “right in the same place.”
Forty-seven ships were stationed at Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. The USS Nevada was the only one to depart under its own power.
That teenage sailor from the hills of West Virginia had survived by swimming to shore after the attack. His family didn’t learn he was alive until about three days later.
The boy who had wanted to join the Navy “so I can have the opportunity to see some of the world” returned to Hawaii in 1984 after a lot of encouragement from Dad. Of course, their wives, Annamae and Hazel, joined them. Uncle Herman had reservations about returning to the scene.
Mom recalls his reaction when they neared the USS Arizona in its below the ocean grave. Uncle Herman’s knees nearly buckled at the sight.
Seeing the place where as a young man he became a part of history prompted a flood of memories -- “just like it was happening all over again. It just finally brought it back to me. It wa a feeling I had never had before.”
In 1991, the State of West Virginia paid tribute to the survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack. My parents joined my uncle and aunt for a ceremony in which Herman received a medallion for his service.
Always humble and tight-lipped about Pearl Harbor, it was because of Dad’s urging that Uncle Herman took part in the program.
When he left the Navy, he, his wife and son settled in the Huntington, West Virginia, area. Whenever I wrote anything about his experiences that fateful day, I often received calls from other media outlets about him sharing his story. “No” was always my response. He told it once -- and it’s a story I’ll never forget.
I get chills thinking about that day at that kitchen table as I listened to this man, this giant of a man in my eyes, talk about one of the most terrifying days in our country’s history.
As tears fill my eyes, I feel an extraordinary sense of pride of the contributions my family has made to the U.S. military. Uncle Herman, however, as always, stands tall above the rest.