From the Mechanicsville Local editor: The importance of New Year’s resolutions

I fell into a conversation recently about how, to my astonishment, February was just around the corner. I sat and pondered this on the drive home, staring out the window and wondering to myself, “Where did the time go?” It felt like just yesterday, I thought, that I had toasted my family to the New Year with excited anticipation and holiday cheer. Now I begin to wonder, as the New Year seems to already flit by, “Where did my New Year’s resolutions go?”
Now I’m sure no one truly outgrows the written lists or mental notes of their resolutions, as the long-practiced tradition cannot simply vanish into thin air. But as I began to talk with my friends about their resolutions, they each gave me a perplexed look followed by, “I didn’t make any.”
I’ve come to the conclusion that as I’ve grown older and become much busier, time has begun to quicken its pace. Rather than seeming to stand in distinct phases, moving from month to month and holiday to holiday, I’ve often found myself checking the calendar. “How is it already December?” I remember marveling at how Christmas seemed to creep up around the corner. Now I find myself wondering why I haven’t thought of any resolutions.
Perhaps it’s because I no longer sit in an elementary school classroom for hours on end, constantly eyeing the school calendar for when the magic holiday month will appear. Maybe it’s because I don’t have the reminder from my mother to begin writing out my New Year’s resolutions, which I never truly appreciated before.
Growing up, my family always had the tradition of writing out our resolutions on pieces of paper and sharing them at the breakfast table on Jan. 1. Before we would proclaim our wishes for the newest year, we would take turns reading aloud our resolutions from the year before.
It was always liberating and rewarding, as we read the hopes of our past selves and came to realize we had fulfilled most of them – almost as if we were glancing at our own personal time capsules. Even if they were as small as getting a good grade in our most difficult class or cutting back on our junk food intake, these tokens of victory allowed us to take a pause and look at the time that had gone by. It allowed us to bravely look ahead, remembering any past uncertainties about life we may have had and how we overcame them.
Now I understand the importance of New Year’s resolutions, at least for myself. With all the uncertainties that adulthood provides, especially with the looming uncertainty that the pandemic brings, it’s important to take a pause from life and recognize the past resolutions accomplished. Rather than fret over where the busy months have gone, I can instead look ahead at how promisingly linear time truly is. I can instead recognize how, just as time ceases to move backwards, we continue to move forwards and grow as individuals.
Even if the first day of the year has already passed, I will sit down and write out my resolutions for the months to come. I look forward to the day that I can glance at my time capsule and wonder, in amazement and satisfaction, “Where did the time go?”