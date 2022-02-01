From the Mechanicsville Local editor: The importance of New Year’s resolutions

Growing up, my family always had the tradition of writing out our resolutions on pieces of paper and sharing them at the breakfast table on Jan. 1. Before we would proclaim our wishes for the newest year, we would take turns reading aloud our resolutions from the year before.

It was always liberating and rewarding, as we read the hopes of our past selves and came to realize we had fulfilled most of them – almost as if we were glancing at our own personal time capsules. Even if they were as small as getting a good grade in our most difficult class or cutting back on our junk food intake, these tokens of victory allowed us to take a pause and look at the time that had gone by. It allowed us to bravely look ahead, remembering any past uncertainties about life we may have had and how we overcame them.

Now I understand the importance of New Year’s resolutions, at least for myself. With all the uncertainties that adulthood provides, especially with the looming uncertainty that the pandemic brings, it’s important to take a pause from life and recognize the past resolutions accomplished. Rather than fret over where the busy months have gone, I can instead look ahead at how promisingly linear time truly is. I can instead recognize how, just as time ceases to move backwards, we continue to move forwards and grow as individuals.