Fullers recognized by Gov. Youngkin for outstanding community service

Longtime Hanover County residents David and Judy Fuller were recently recognized by Governor Glenn Youngkin for their many years of inspiring volunteerism in the community.

Youngkin officially announced the nine recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards in an Oct. 26 press release “honoring the outstanding efforts of individual volunteers and organizations contributed on behalf of citizens throughout the Commonwealth,” the release stated.

The governor’s awards have been awarded to Virginians across the state since 1984, with this year recognizing volunteer efforts such as increasing access to STEM programming, improving public parks and recreation resources, supporting youth and families affected by the foster care system, and more.

“It is my pleasure to recognize these honorees for the positive impact they have had on our Commonwealth and in the lives of their fellow Virginians. Each honoree has demonstrated resilience, generosity and commitment, exemplifying the remarkable spirit of Virginia,” Youngkin stated in the release.

The Fullers received this year’s Outstanding Family Volunteers award for their enduring commitment to serving virtually every corner of Hanover County. The distinction came after the couple was awarded the “Spirit of Family” award in Hanover County’s Spirit of Volunteerism ceremony held in May.

The Fullers’ commitment to volunteerism has been unwavering since their arrival to Hanover County 50 years ago. Upon starting a family shortly after their arrival, Judy and Dave swiftly focused their efforts on public education within Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS).

Dave said they saw an opportunity to bring a different perspective to the school system and to support their children’s education as parents of three HCPS students.

“Parents have to give in all measures to support their schools, support the teachers within those schools, and the education system,” Dave said. “…Parents always want to do what is best for their children, and being a partner in education was one way that we found would satisfy that.”

The Fullers helped found the HCPS Equipment and Technology Foundation, which was formed as a nonprofit to accept donations and gifts from local businesses to provide computers and other equipment in schools. The foundation progressed into what is now known as the Hanover Education Foundation, which develops and sustains community and business partnerships by providing resources to HCPS schools.

The Fullers’ passion for volunteering increased over the years as they found numerous new ways to lend a helping hand.

“Part of that passion is digging in to do the things that are neither too big nor too small,” Dave said. “Find a way to make a contribution, to enlist others to avail themselves of those opportunities… So it’s not everybody doing the same thing. It’s utilizing different skills of different people to achieve a bigger objective.”

Dave and Judy’s leadership in the county’s Motorist Assistance Program and Project Lifesaver Program, which the couple has been involved with since the beginning, was particularly highlighted in Youngkin’s awards program.

“The Motorist Assist program is an opportunity for volunteers like me and Judy to supplement skill sets within law enforcement to do the things that a sworn officer does not have to do,” Dave said.

Hanover County was among the first counties nationwide to develop a motor assist program. Volunteers are put in trained positions to assist the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) with roadside duties such as directing traffic around an accident site in order for sworn officers to focus on other duties.

Dave said he and Judy always have a good time on the road. They typically ride around the community on Saturdays.

“Every day is a positive day because something good was accomplished,” Fuller said.

In 2003, HCSO became the first agency in Virginia to join Project Lifesaver International, which is a program that offers deputies the ability to locate loved ones and family members who wander due to cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, autism and Down syndrome.

The program is free of charge to citizens. Participants in the program receive a small radio transmitter that clients with a cognitive disorder wear. If a client wanders away from their caregiver’s proximity, the device emits a non-audible signal to the HCSO to quickly locate the device.

Hanover County Sheriff Col. David Hines, who has known the pair for 30 years, said the Fullers have been “very gracious” to his department for many years. They have assisted with the department’s academy training, the assessment process for new sergeants and much more.

“I think Dave and Judy pretty much epitomize the volunteerism of what I see in the citizens of Hanover,” Hines said. “We’re fortunate enough to live where we live; we have a lot of people that care about their community and want to give back to it.”

Among the Fullers’ long list of community involvement, Dave has found enjoyment in focusing volunteer efforts on historic preservation and interpretation over the years, such as serving as president of the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation and vice president of the Hanover Tavern Foundation.

“Those are important factors in our community that we recognize historic value, we recognize the message of the people that preceded us, and we’re able to interpret that in today’s language,” Dave said.

For around five years, Dave has visited Bell Creek Middle School annually to offer sixth graders an enriching history lesson on the Polegreen Church and what life was like when it was first built in the early 1700s.

“For a moment, capturing those young minds becomes hugely important because the kids remember,” he said.

An aspect of volunteering that is most enjoyable for the Fullers is meeting neighbors with different interests and talents who are willing to uplift their community in any way they can.

“It is all about the people, and it is all about the resources and the goodness that people can provide to others and for others… One mind can’t do it all, but put two or three together and great things happen,” Dave said.

He and Judy were “overwhelmed” when they discovered that they were among the recipients of this year’s Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards, as it was not a distinction they aspired to acheive. The duo simply loves helping their community in as many ways as possible.

“We are both very humbled by this award… and, for a moment, to put our little neighborhood on the map,” Dave said.

Hines said he and his department are “extremely proud” of the Fullers for their award.

“We certainly think it’s extremely warranted,” Hines said. “They’ve done an outstanding job for the entire community.”

“When they do something, they’re very enthusiastic about it… They’re not ones to just be members, they’re going to be active members,” Hines added.

To view the full list of this year’s recipients, visit the website: https://tinyurl.com/3h3se752.