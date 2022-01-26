FY 2023 budget proposal targets teacher, student needs

Gill also proposed a Provisional Teacher University that would assist teachers seeking licensure by allowing them to pursue those goals in-house. Provisionally licensed teachers would have the convenience of local instruction and would also allow officials to tailor programs that would better serve Hanover students.

Also included in this year’s budget proposal is an assigned substitute program that would supply each school with a designated set of replacements should they be needed. Four would be assigned to each high school, three at each middle school and one at each elementary school, for a total of 45 assigned positions.

The proposal also funds a substitute enhancement program begun last year that offers bonuses to those who answer the call more than 50 days a year.

This year’s operating budget represents a 6.8% increase from last year’s edition. Funding for those increases was made possible by an increase in local funding combined with additional state monies that provided an additional $7.3 million.

Governor Ralph Northam’s budget provided funding for teacher salary increases as well as additional money for ESL classes and instructors. Since 2014, the number of students requiring those courses has doubled.