FY 2023 budget proposal targets teacher, student needs

Hanover school superintendent Michael Gill presented his proposed 2023 fiscal year (FY) budget at a special meeting of the Hanover School Board last week.
In what he described as an optimistic and exciting proposal, the superintendent’s $277.6 million proposed budget includes a 5% pay increase for all employees as well as incentives for years of service that could equate up to an additional 2% in added salary. In addition, the proposal also expands student resources in the social, emotional and mental health areas.
“This year, it is with a smile on my face that I bring you my proposed budget for FY 2023,” Gill told board members at a special meeting last week.
Gill said the proposal addresses two of the most important elements of the county’s school system — students and employees.
“As a service organization, our employees are our greatest asset, and we are deeply committed to caring for and investing in those who care for our students while upholding our longstanding tradition of excellence,” Gill wrote in a letter to school board members. “During these incredibly challenging times, they have risen to the occasion time and time again and given of themselves so selflessly to help ensure our students’ and families unique needs are met under extraordinary circumstances.”
He said the proposal represents an ongoing commitment to maintaining that tradition of excellence by hiring and retaining the best staff available. “We are equally committed to recruiting and retaining the very best talent.”
Gill said a focus of the current proposal is a desire to reward all employees for their invaluable service. While a pay increase was included in last year’s budget, teachers received more increases than other employees.
In addition to the salary increases, Gill’s proposal addresses a set of reoccurring needs, including additional funding for mental health, career and technical education (CTE) positions and substitute shortages.
The proposal continues a commitment begun three years ago that directs more funding toward counseling and mental health.
“We have to continue to take care of the whole student, not only the academics,” Gill said.
The superintendent said since the beginning of the current school year, 164 suicide assessments have been conducted with 37 of them deemed critical. In that same time period, there have been 50 calls to Child Protective Services. Gill also told board members that 40% of Hanover’s homebound students require mental health services.
To address these needs, the current proposal outlines new positions for five new counselors, two behavioral analysis consultants and one school psychologist.
The 2023 proposal recognizes the growing need for additional CTE funding and the continued growth of work-based training, funding a work based training coordinator and a career counselor. The budget also funds two advanced studies coordinator positions designed to assist students enrolled in AP, IB or the Advanced College Academy.
In addition, the budget addresses growing needs in the areas of English as a Second Language (ESL) by adding two teachers. One elementary senior special education teacher and a part-time safety specialist are also included in the proposal.
The proposal addresses issues not unique to Hanover County – such as teacher, bus driver, custodian and instructional assistant shortages – by increasing compensation in those areas. Targeted categories for additional compensation included school nurses, administrative assistants, food service workers, custodians and principals and directors.
Gill said those job “families” require additional compensation to remain competetive with other districts in the region.
Eliminating charges for nonresident teachers to enroll their children in Hanover schools and maintaining a recently installed program that provides compensation for teachers who are asked to cover other classes are other enhancements contained in this year’s proposal aimed at hiring and retaining the best staff.
Gill also proposed a Provisional Teacher University that would assist teachers seeking licensure by allowing them to pursue those goals in-house. Provisionally licensed teachers would have the convenience of local instruction and would also allow officials to tailor programs that would better serve Hanover students.
Also included in this year’s budget proposal is an assigned substitute program that would supply each school with a designated set of replacements should they be needed. Four would be assigned to each high school, three at each middle school and one at each elementary school, for a total of 45 assigned positions.
The proposal also funds a substitute enhancement program begun last year that offers bonuses to those who answer the call more than 50 days a year.
This year’s operating budget represents a 6.8% increase from last year’s edition. Funding for those increases was made possible by an increase in local funding combined with additional state monies that provided an additional $7.3 million.
Governor Ralph Northam’s budget provided funding for teacher salary increases as well as additional money for ESL classes and instructors. Since 2014, the number of students requiring those courses has doubled.
With a new administration taking office this month, Gill said there could be adjustments to the current proposal, stating the final document is always different from the one presented in December. The superintendent said he does not anticipate major changes in funding when the final budget is passed.
Assistant superintendent in charge of business and operations Christina Berta introduced a 2022 to 2027 Capital Improvement Plan totaling $175 million for projects during the next five years. A large chunk of those funds, $51.4 million, is slated for upcoming projects in the coming year, the largest of those being the construction of a replacement school for John Gandy and Henry Clay Elementary schools.
The five-year plan also includes funding to replace Battlefield Park and Washington-Henry Elementary schools and a renovation of Beaverdam Elementary. It also funds the county’s continuing technology upgrades including the replacement of student devices as scheduled.
The plan also provides money for adjusted project costs, numerous painting projects, a professional development center and a new veterinary science facility.
A public hearing is scheduled this week regarding the proposed budget and the school board is expected to approve the document at it’s February meeting. It is then included in the county budget with final approval expected in the spring.