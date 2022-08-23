Gagnon hops on the bike again for cancer awareness

The Great Cycle Challenge USA is returning for its seventh year to communities across the nation, inviting cyclists of all ages to pedal their way toward a cure for childhood cancer.

The challenge has quickly become one of the biggest cycling events in the country thanks to its growing network of participants. Among them is a devoted Mechanicsville resident who has made powerful contributions since the event’s earliest years and is looking to make even bigger waves in the cancer research initiative.

George Thomas Gagnon, 72, is hopping on the bike for his sixth year in the Great Cycle Challenge. He is among the 24,864 people that have joined the movement nationwide who have helped to raise more than $24 million for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) to date.

CCRF invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. The fund additionally supports vital family support services and advocates for childhood cancer education and awareness.

The CCRF’s annual Great Cycle Challenge invites cyclists to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goal throughout the month of September. Riders fundraise to support CCRF’s mission of finding safer, more effective treatments and a cure for all childhood cancers.

“Every hill we climb and every mile we pedal will be to honor those lives we’ve lost and stand with those brave kids still fighting to survive,” the Great Cycle Challenge website states. “These kids won’t give up, and neither will we.”

This year, CCRF hopes more than 150,000 riders will help raise $15 million.

“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said John Hallberg, chief executive officer at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “Thanks to riders like George, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

Gagnon has ridden 2,316 miles and raised $32,687 since joining the challenge in 2017. This year, he aims to raise $20,000 and ride 300 miles.

Gagnon’s devotion to the cause and energetic fundraising efforts has secured his position on the challenge’s leadership board over the years. Currently, he is ranked 35th in the nation and second in Virginia for the most funds raised so far this year.

The cause holds special significance to Gagnon, who rides in remembrance of both the survivors and the fallen. Among the fallen is Gagnon’s son, Geoffrey Thomas, who tragically lost his battle with cancer at the age of 5 in 1977. Geoffrey was diagnosed with meningeal sarcoma, which is a disease typically found in adults.

He also rides for Noah Masse, the son of a longtime friend of Gagnon’s. Masse was diagnosed with a brain tumor at just 1 year old. Today, he is 11 years old after miraculously beating cancer and is growing into a “happy, healthy young man,” Gagnon said proudly.

“Almost everybody I’ve ever talked to has had somebody in their family – whether it’s a sibling, parent, grandparent, an aunt, uncle or even a friend – that’s had to deal with cancer in one form or another,” Gagnon said. “And this is just a way of creating awareness of the disease that affects so many children and youngsters – teenagers included – and a way to give back to the community.”

He said he has encountered and connected with many people with their own inspiring stories through the Great Cycle Challenge, with many riders even being survivors themselves.

“And there’s even some children out there that, you know, all of a sudden they’re in remission and survivors, and so they’re riding in memory of themselves and to help other kids not have to go through what they’ve gone through,” Gagnon said.

He and his wife have spent decades participating in a variety of other cancer research fundraising events, including supporting the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k for 10 years, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Gagnon, while living briefly in Memphis for work, volunteered at St. Jude to offer emotional support to families with children suffering from a terminal disease, oftentimes assuming the role of a listener for families grief-stricken or battling through the same difficult journey his own family faced.

No matter where Gagnon is on the map, he will always search for new ways to give back to the community. Recently, he has started giving veterans guitar lessons to help them cope with post-traumatic stress disorder through Guitars for Vets. Gagnon is a Vietnam War veteran and draws from how music positively impacted his life while in service.

He will likely focus his energy after this year’s cycle challenge on other foundations, such as the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation and Freedom Foundation.

Gagnon emphasized the tremendous amount of support he has received in his endeavors over the years from friends, family and strangers alike.

As a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6364, he has also received inspiring support from fellow post members. Every year, his post helps organize “Kick Cancer’s Butt Day,” a fundraising event that typically occurs in the middle of the Great Cycle Challenge campaign. The event features an anonymous benefactor that will match their donations up to $1.5 million. Last year, Gagnon and post members were able to raise over $3,000 on the single day, which was matched and soared to a grand total of $5,600 raised.

Gagnon said one of the most enjoyable aspects of participating every year in the challenge is knowing he can do it.

“I’m healthy enough to continue to do that at my age of 72,” he said. “It’s a blessing for me to go and do this.”

Gagnon has also been awarded an honorary jersey every year he has participated, which is gifted to participants who raise at least $600, along with “superhero jerseys” gifted to participants who raise up to $2,500.

While he has enjoyed building up his impressive collection of jerseys, he said the greatest enjoyment of participating in the challenge is making an impact.

“The gratification is just incredible to know that I’m doing something that’s making a difference,” Gagnon said. “That’s the reward, and it’s the only reward I need.”

This year, Gagnon is looking to build up a team of all ages to join him in his month-long cycling journey. While his neighbors have grown accustomed to seeing Gagnon riding around the neighborhood throughout September, he is looking to take his team to the Virginia Capital Trail in Richmond this year.

He encourages any interested community member looking to support a meaningful cause while having fun to join “TEAMGeoff.” He said any contribution to his fundraising goal will make a meaningful difference, and he will gift swag to any teammate that raises at least $30.

While September is the only month to collect mileage, direct donations for the challenge typically remain open through October, Gagnon said.

For those interested in joining “TEAMGeoff,” visit https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Teams/TEAMGeoff. To make a donation to the team, visit https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/GeorgeThomasGagnon.