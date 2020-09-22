Gagnon keeps pedaling to get funds to beat childhood cancer

MECHANICSVILLE – As the deadline nears for the Great Cycle Challenge #GCCUSA, Mechanicsville resident George Gagnon is determined to reach his goal of cycling 600 miles to raise money to fund cancer research and eradicate childhood cancer.

The Great Cycle Challenge also helps kids who are fighting cancer.

“I'm that guy you have seen riding a bright red bicycle with lights flashing around the neighborhood for what seems like a very long time,” Gagnon said.

With his commitment of riding 600 miles – 1,200 laps around his neighborhood – he said he hopes to receive donations through his web page, https://greatcyclechallenge.com/riders/georgethomasgagnon.

“I lost a son to cancer,” he said, “and this has just got to stop. Too many children are fighting cancer and not living a fun-filled live as they should.”

According to Gagnon, 15,700 children are diagnosed yearly and 38 die every week.

In asking his neighbors to financially support his efforts, he also said, “If you are considering a donation, there is still time to ‘Kick Cancers Butt’.”