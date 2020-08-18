Gagnon’s mission: raise funds to help fight childhood cancer

MECHANICSVILLE – George Thomas Gagnon is a man on a mission: He is ready to pedal his way into raising funds to fight childhood cancer as part of the Great Cycle Challenge 2020.
He will be riding for Geoffrey Thomas, who he described as “a trooper all through his life fighting and fighting. Cancer is a hideous disease and children should not have to suffer the pain that is always present. Born in 1972 and died in 1977. Always remembered and always missed.”
This is Gagnon’s fourth year taking part in the fundraiser.
Gagnon said he has set his goals high this year, targeting 600 miles and $10,000. Last year, he said, “I hit 400-plus miles and raised over $4,000. I ended up third in the state and 111th in the country.” He said he hopes to end the ride as the top fundraiser in Virginia.
Without a doubt, as he said, “I’ll be busy in September.”
Why does he do it? “Because, right now, cancer is the biggest killer of children from disease in the United States. Over 15,700 children are diagnosed every year, and, sadly, 38 children die of cancer every week.”
Monies raised support the Children’s Cancer Research Fund “to allow them to continue their work to develop lifesaving treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer.”
In seeking the community’s contributions, Gagnon said, “Please support me by making a donation to give these kids the brighter future they deserve. Your support will change little lives.”
Since he started taking part in the challenge, Gagnon has ridden and raised the following:
2017 – 193 miles; $1,139.54.
2018 – 449 miles; $2,253.84.
2019 – 440 miles; $4,061.89.
He has ridden a total of 1,082 miles and raised $8,577.64.
For more information on Gagnon’s ride, as well as details on donating, go to https://greatcyclechallenge.com/riders/georgethomasgagnon.